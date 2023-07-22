,Jamie Foxx is “ready to work” in his first video appearance since he’s “been to hell and back” with a health scare in April. As fans praised his performance in They Cloned Tyrone, he shared an update and gratitude for all the support.
The multitalented icon is feeling like himself again after an undisclosed health issue had him down but not out. After months of questions about his recovery and what “really” happened, Jamie responded in his own words on Instagram Friday night.
“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I… thought I would never go through,” Jamie said on Friday.
“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” he explained. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show.”
YOU ARE NOT ENTITLED TO EXPLANATIONS OF PEOPLE’S TRAUMA.
From Jamie Foxx to Carlee Russell, you ppl seem to think you’re owed a breakdown of these folks’ experiences and you are NOT.
If you gave your prayers genuinely, you should be satisfied with their wellness and carry on.
— Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) July 16, 2023
With a heavy pause, the Oscar winner continued, “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”
Jamie still kept the details about his health to himself. He thanked his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx “saving” his life while still keeping it private.
“I cannot tell y’all how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. “Y’all know they kept it air-tight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in moments like these,” he said, refusing to indulge public curiosity.
Jamie Foxx said his family kept the information regarding his medical emergency tight like they were supposed to.
…the way folks were accusing Corrine of lying about her own father was wild.
People really are entitled to privacy—no matter how much you “prayed” for them.
— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) July 22, 2023
The Django star hilariously addressed the questions and rumors that arose during his private recovery.
"Why Jamie Foxx's skin so pale, is he bleaching"
That man has been recovering from a near death medical emergency for 3mos. Pale skin is what happens when you're not in the sunlight for 3mos. No different than people who get pale during winter every year. Yall are not smart. pic.twitter.com/7CW4FKQThf
— Night Skin Nerdy Girl (@NightSkinGirl88) July 22, 2023
Check out Jamie Foxx hilariously addressing the rumors and conspiracy theories about him after the flip!
They Cloned Tyrone, But Jamie Foxx Says They Didn’t Clone Him As He Debunked Rumors
While many fans were just relieved that Jamie Foxx survived his health scare, others spread wild and unfounded stories about it. Rumors about the severity of his health flourished along with some Illuminati-esque ideas. Jamie urged everyone to save the conspiracy conversations for his hit movie They Cloned Tyrone.
I asked Teyonah Parris how much Jamie Foxx ad-libbed his lines during filming and she said, “He always did what was on the page.” So it’s fun to watch the movie and note which moments feel like Jamie riffing off the dome. Because some of these jokes are too funny to be written. https://t.co/33Ssd2z7aV
— IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) July 22, 2023
“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. Some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine,” he joked.
Jamie casually crossed each eye, flexing the comedic skills that brought his Wanda character to life on In Living Color. Would it really be a comeback if the beloved funny man wasn’t a little unserious?
I already know QaNigga is coming up with wild conspiracy theories as we speak about this video being fake but for us sane people we're just thankful to God for allowing the good brother Jamie Foxx to still be here with us & able to share an update like this
To God be the glory🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/UwGldVpFhG
— WayneTronics (@Tronicssystem) July 22, 2023
He debunked rumors that he was paralyzed, “but I did go to hell and back,” he shared.
“My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back! And I’m able to work,” he said.
When Jamie reflected on the flood of love from famous friends and fans, he teared up with emotion. Instead of hiding it, the triple threat embraced his vulnerability.
“If you see me out from now on, and every once in a while I burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough. I was sick,” he continued, promising that the public will see him in these streets again.
“Remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make. I think I got a good one out,” he said, hinting about They Cloned Tyrone.
Plus, cloning does not work the way they think it does based off some shit they saw on TV. If there were a Jamie Foxx clone, he wouldn’t be an adult same age. It would a child. https://t.co/SQEvYmoDsT
— Chronic Chimichanga🧡 (@TheOTAPShow) July 22, 2023
The hilarious sci-fi thriller hit Netflix on Friday. Jamie couldn’t directly promote the cult classic in the making during the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, he jokingly shut down rumors about a clone of his own.
“Some people were talking about I’m cloned. Well, check this out,” he said, seemingly preparing to pull off a mask for a Scooby Doo-style reveal. “Just kidding!”
“I’m here on Earth because of some great people. I love all y’all. I’m on my way back,” he announced.
🥺🥺🥺 So glad to see him back up & able just on general principal but also because he's been such a blessing to American cinema. Evident over his entire multi faceted career & most recently in his incredible riotous performance in "They Cloned Tyrone" Here's to many more 🫡 https://t.co/UOQry8RKAv
— Method Man's Hand Gestures (@Jamellpelle) July 22, 2023
Watch the beloved star’s full video message below.
Welcome back, Jamie Foxx!
What do you think of Jamie Foxx’s new movie They Cloned Tyrone?
