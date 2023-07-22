,Jamie Foxx is “ready to work” in his first video appearance since he’s “been to hell and back” with a health scare in April. As fans praised his performance in They Cloned Tyrone, he shared an update and gratitude for all the support.

The multitalented icon is feeling like himself again after an undisclosed health issue had him down but not out. After months of questions about his recovery and what “really” happened, Jamie responded in his own words on Instagram Friday night.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I… thought I would never go through,” Jamie said on Friday.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” he explained. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show.”

YOU ARE NOT ENTITLED TO EXPLANATIONS OF PEOPLE’S TRAUMA. From Jamie Foxx to Carlee Russell, you ppl seem to think you’re owed a breakdown of these folks’ experiences and you are NOT. If you gave your prayers genuinely, you should be satisfied with their wellness and carry on. — Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) July 16, 2023

With a heavy pause, the Oscar winner continued, “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Jamie still kept the details about his health to himself. He thanked his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx “saving” his life while still keeping it private.

“I cannot tell y’all how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way. “Y’all know they kept it air-tight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in moments like these,” he said, refusing to indulge public curiosity.

Jamie Foxx said his family kept the information regarding his medical emergency tight like they were supposed to. …the way folks were accusing Corrine of lying about her own father was wild. People really are entitled to privacy—no matter how much you “prayed” for them. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) July 22, 2023

The Django star hilariously addressed the questions and rumors that arose during his private recovery.

"Why Jamie Foxx's skin so pale, is he bleaching" That man has been recovering from a near death medical emergency for 3mos. Pale skin is what happens when you're not in the sunlight for 3mos. No different than people who get pale during winter every year. Yall are not smart. pic.twitter.com/7CW4FKQThf — Night Skin Nerdy Girl (@NightSkinGirl88) July 22, 2023

