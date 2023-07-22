Bossip Video
,Jamie Foxx is “ready to work” in his first video appearance since he’s “been to hell and back” with a health scare in April. As fans praised his performance in They Cloned Tyrone, he shared an update and gratitude for all the support.

American Black Film Festival Honors, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Feb 2020

Source: Variety / Getty

The multitalented icon is feeling like himself again after an undisclosed health issue had him down but not out. After months of questions about his recovery and what “really” happened, Jamie responded in his own words on Instagram Friday night.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I… thought I would never go through,” Jamie said on Friday.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” he explained. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show.”

With a heavy pause, the Oscar winner continued, “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 10 Jan 2016

Source: Variety / Getty

Jamie still kept the details about his health to himself. He thanked his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx “saving” his life while still keeping it private.

“I cannot tell y’all how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way.  “Y’all know they kept it air-tight. They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in moments like these,” he said, refusing to indulge public curiosity.

The Django star hilariously addressed the questions and rumors that arose during his private recovery.

Check out Jamie Foxx hilariously addressing the rumors and conspiracy theories about him after the flip!

They Cloned Tyrone, But Jamie Foxx Says They Didn’t Clone Him As He Debunked Rumors

TENNIS-US-ATP

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty

While many fans were just relieved that Jamie Foxx survived his health scare, others spread wild and unfounded stories about it. Rumors about the severity of his health flourished along with some Illuminati-esque ideas. Jamie urged everyone to save the conspiracy conversations for his hit movie They Cloned Tyrone.

“By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. Some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine,” he joked.

Jamie casually crossed each eye, flexing the comedic skills that brought his Wanda character to life on In Living Color. Would it really be a comeback if the beloved funny man wasn’t a little unserious?

He debunked rumors that he was paralyzed, “but I did go to hell and back,” he shared.

“My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back! And I’m able to work,” he said.

When Jamie reflected on the flood of love from famous friends and fans, he teared up with emotion. Instead of hiding it, the triple threat embraced his vulnerability.

“If you see me out from now on, and every once in a while I burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough. I was sick,” he continued, promising that the public will see him in these streets again.

“Remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make. I think I got a good one out,” he said, hinting about They Cloned Tyrone.

The hilarious sci-fi thriller hit Netflix on Friday. Jamie couldn’t directly promote the cult classic in the making during the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, he jokingly shut down rumors about a clone of his own.

“Some people were talking about I’m cloned. Well, check this out,” he said, seemingly preparing to pull off a mask for a Scooby Doo-style reveal. “Just kidding!”

“I’m here on Earth because of some great people. I love all y’all. I’m on my way back,” he announced.

Watch the beloved star’s full video message below.

Welcome back, Jamie Foxx!

What do you think of Jamie Foxx’s new movie They Cloned Tyrone?

