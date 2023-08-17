Bossip Video

The South’s STILL got something to say, especially since an Outkast icon was celebrated during a 50 years of Hip-Hop heralding celebration.

ATL LOVES HIP HOP recently honored Antwan “Big Boi” Patton to mark five decades of artistic excellence by the “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” lyricist.

On August 11, Patton and a slew of the city’s insiders and Hip-Hop lovers flooded The Hyatt Centric Buckhead’s Spaceman rooftop for a curated event sponsored by PUMA, The Athlete’s Foot (TAF), Remy Martin USA and ATL LOVES HIP HOP.

During the celebration produced by Zoë Baker, DJ Loui Vee, and Dona Mathews, guests including rapper B.O.B., Nuface, and Rashan Ali, marked the Atlanta music industry’s contribution to streetwear, sneakers, music, fashion, and culture.

Additionally, The Athlete’s Foot unveiled a custom TAF x PUMA interactive activation, paying homage to Hip-Hop’s 50-year history.

Guests were treated to fun Instagrammable moments and, in the spirit of appreciation, received exclusive PUMA suedes and special Hip-Hop’s 50th PR Kits upon their exit.

They also heard sounds by Supreme the DJ, ILL Wink, DJ Nabs, and Cutmaster Swiff and sipped craft cocktails.

During the remarkable tribute to the genre’s rhythmic beats, poetic lyricism, and vibrant culture, Big Boi who was joined by his mother, received Atlanta’s esteemed Proclamation from the honorable Councilmember Byron Amos.

He was also presented an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award making him a goodwill ambassador for the State of Georgia and a resolution that commends him from State Representative Park Cannon.

ATL LOVES HIP HOP’s event was not only a commemoration of the past but also a recognition of the genre’s continuous evolution and innovation that keeps it relevant to this day.

Congrats to Big Boi!

How are you celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary throughout the month of August?