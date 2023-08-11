Bossip Video

Luxury automaker Cadillac teamed up with LA-based entertainment and media company Westbrook media for the release of “Backstage”—a two-episode branded content series celebrating the reveal of the all-electric ESCALADE IQ SUV while commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

Hosted by Grammy-winner DJ Jazzy Jeff, the series features renowned lyricists and rappers Big Boi and MC Lyte discussing their iconic Hip-Hop journeys and Cadillac’s impact and connection to culture.

Check out the legendary conversations below:

To make this power move, Cadillac, along with its media agency partner Carat, collaborated with Westbrook Media to tell this unique story on the strength of its growing track record for creating award-winning branded entertainment.

“Throughout its history, Cadillac has been at the cutting-edge of culture and innovation. Honoring a half- a-century of hip-hop and the launch of Cadillac’s first-ever all-electric ESCALADE IQ presented our teams with a unique opportunity to creatively explore Cadillac’s connection to the genre and its listeners,” said Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook media. This collaboration enabled us to celebrate the visionaries who have made hip-hop into a tremendous global genre, and the brand and collaborators who’ve played an important role in its history, and continued cultural resonance.”

The ESCALADE IQ is the first-ever all-electric version of the luxury brand’s most iconic SUV slated for a late 2024 release.

With Cadillac-estimated 450 miles of range1, bold styling, a curved pillar-to-pillar 55” total diagonal LED display, and a new Executive 2nd Row, ESCALADE IQ delivers a “truly luxurious EV experience,” according to a press release.

“Through this creative alliance, we not only honor Hip-Hop’s essence but elevate it to new heights, celebrating its indelible imprint on our society and the Escalade, an emblem of distinction,” said Juanita Slappy, Head of Multicultural Marketing at Cadillac. “It’s a true privilege to collaborate with Westbrook Media and the creative genius of Spike DDB to produce a special ode to “IQ” featuring the legendary Big Boi, whose electric and vibrant spirit reverberated through every facet of both creative pieces. As we stand at the crossroads of Hip-Hop’s 50th milestone, this series bears testament to its profound cultural significance.”

The two-episode series and Big Boi’s “IQ” spot can also be viewed here.