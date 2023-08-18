Bossip Video

After weeks of speculation, sources claimed Shannon Sharpe finalized a deal to join Stephen A. Smith on First Take but Smith says the ink has yet to dry.

Since Shannon Sharpe’s departure from UNDISPUTED with Skip Bayless, he promised he would return in grand fashion, and during his time away, fellow sports analyst Stephen A. Smith hasn’t been shy about wanting Sharpe at ESPN.

Now rumors have swirled that the deal to bring Sharpe over to the crown jewel of sports networks is finished, but Stephen A. Smith himself is denying that that’s true.

On Thursday, news broke that the move was official and Sharpe would join First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Shannon Sharpe will square off against Stephen A. Smith on Mondays and Tuesdays on the ESPN debate program during football season, The NY Post has learned read an exclusive by Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel.

It would be a full circle moment as his first guest appearance on that show led to him and Skip teaming up at FS1.

Late last night, however, Stephen A. Smith uploaded a short Youtube video and denied that Sharpe had officially joined the show.