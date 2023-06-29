Bossip Video

Stephen A. Smith is weighing on Zion Williamson’s alleged fling with Moriah Mills and alleging that the adult film actress is seeking the spotlight.

If you were worried about this NBA off-season being boring it’s been far from it. From insane trades to massive suspensions, the scriptwriters are working overtime and the main topic of discussion has been Zion Williamson’s off-court drama.

As previously reported Williamson revealed that he’s expecting his first child and a short time later, adult film star Moriah Mills began ranting and exposing all their alleged business to Twitter.

Moriah’s meltdown included threats of leaking a sex tape, exposing Williamson’s alleged fetishes, and seemingly getting a face tattoo, before recently claiming that she’s pregnant.

Mills posted a positive pregnancy test and asked her followers to weigh in on possible baby names.

One person who is fed up with her ridiculousness is the always-outspoken Stephen A. Smith. While recording his podcast, he caught wind of her alleged face tattoo and was in disbelief.

“So, I’m not gonna talk about this anymore other than to say this one last thing; one of two things is going on here,” said Smith. “Either she is starving for attention and willing to do whatever she can to get it – even if it’s at his expense – or she had a pretty damn good time with him and can’t get over it. “Y’all decide, imma leave it at that. Let me move on.”

For now, Twitter has freed us from her clout-chasing ways by deleting her account and hopefully, it’s gone for good. At this point, the NBA player might have to just give her the attention she desperately wants to spare everyone else.