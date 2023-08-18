Bossip Video

Following a surprising show of support from Beyoncé, Lizzo is getting even more backing amid the sexual harassment lawsuit against her.

The singer’s current backup dancers released a statement on Instagram this week, saying nothing but good things about their time working for Lizzo.

In their statement, the group–referred to as the Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis–commented Lizzo’s “commitment to character and culture” and said “this tour experience has been beyond just #special!” Their sentiments were posted alongside a montage of moments from The Special Tour, which finished up last month after spending 10 months on the road.

The lengthy post doesn’t actually reference the lawsuit or the allegations being thrown Lizzo’s way, instead, the dancers simply applauded the “Special” singer for providing such a unique experience for them.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love,” the statement reads. “You have created a platform where we have been ablle to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers.”

This support from Lizzo’s current employees comes two weeks after a three of the performer’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against her for harassment, assault and discrimination. The trio — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — all worked on the singer’s Amazon Prime Video series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and claim that they said they were body-shamed, put through an “excruciating” audition for their own jobs after being accused of drinking on the job, and held to prohibitive “soft hold” retainers.

In an Instagram statement after the court filing, Lizzo herself described the allegations as “sensationalized and coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The lawsuit named Lizzo, as well as Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. and Shirlene Quigley, the head of the performer’s dance team.