Bossip Video

After her divorce announcement, Britney Spears is soon-to-be single, and Plies seems so ready to mingle that some blame him for the breakup.

Plies x Britney Spears

Source: Greg Campbell/Steve Granitz / Getty

In pure Plies fashion, the rapper took to Instagram to troll the pop singer after news broke that she and her now ex-husband split.

Related Stories

In his video, Plies danced and laughed hysterically as he sang “Baby One More Time” while captioning the post, “🤣🤣🤣😍😍😍😍😍 Baby One More Time…… Send Me A Sign, Baby!!!!🔍🔍🔍🔍🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Plies #IGotMotion.

Many of Britney’s supporters blame Plies for sabotaging Britney and Sam Asghari’s marriage, while others encourage Plies to shoot his shot now at the pop star.

If you’re a follower of Plies on Instagram, then you know his trolling of Britney Spears isn’t a new thing. He’s posted several of Britney’s bizarre dancing videos while hyping her up in the background.

He recently took to Instagram using a previous dancing video of Britney to help promote his new brand King Circle Hat.

He captioned the photo, “😍😍😍😍 The Azz Smack Heard Around America!!!! 😍😍😍🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’ve Watch This Part 1,000,016 Times Since It Came Out. I Just Can’t Stop Watching It! (U Hear How Soft It Sound)🤣 I’ve Listen To It In The Car & Everything With The Volume On 100!!👂🏾🤣 This Is Absolutely Beautiful!! 😍 #MyWhite💎 #Plies #IGotMotion Pre Order “Loved” Collection Hats http://www.KingCircle.com Follow IG @KingCircleHat.”

We’re not sure if Plies is seriously feeling the singer, but one thing is certain: He’s a big fan of the pop princess and all her dance moves!

Would you be here for this new couple? Let us know your thoughts below!

Categories: Celebrity News
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.