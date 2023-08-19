Bossip Video

After her divorce announcement, Britney Spears is soon-to-be single, and Plies seems so ready to mingle that some blame him for the breakup.

In pure Plies fashion, the rapper took to Instagram to troll the pop singer after news broke that she and her now ex-husband split.

In his video, Plies danced and laughed hysterically as he sang “Baby One More Time” while captioning the post, “🤣🤣🤣😍😍😍😍😍 Baby One More Time…… Send Me A Sign, Baby!!!!🔍🔍🔍🔍🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Plies #IGotMotion.

Many of Britney’s supporters blame Plies for sabotaging Britney and Sam Asghari’s marriage, while others encourage Plies to shoot his shot now at the pop star.

If you’re a follower of Plies on Instagram, then you know his trolling of Britney Spears isn’t a new thing. He’s posted several of Britney’s bizarre dancing videos while hyping her up in the background.

He recently took to Instagram using a previous dancing video of Britney to help promote his new brand King Circle Hat.

He captioned the photo, “😍😍😍😍 The Azz Smack Heard Around America!!!! 😍😍😍🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’ve Watch This Part 1,000,016 Times Since It Came Out. I Just Can’t Stop Watching It! (U Hear How Soft It Sound)🤣 I’ve Listen To It In The Car & Everything With The Volume On 100!!👂🏾🤣 This Is Absolutely Beautiful!! 😍 #MyWhite💎 #Plies #IGotMotion Pre Order “Loved” Collection Hats http://www.KingCircle.com Follow IG @KingCircleHat.”

We’re not sure if Plies is seriously feeling the singer, but one thing is certain: He’s a big fan of the pop princess and all her dance moves!

Would you be here for this new couple? Let us know your thoughts below!