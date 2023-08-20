Bossip Video

Ron Cephas Jones, the legendary actor known for his role in This Is Us, has passed away at age 66.

According to his rep, the veteran actor died as a result of a long-standing pulmonary issue.

The This Is Us cast remembered Ron Cephas Jones with tributes on Instagram following news of his death.

Ron Cephas Jones’ Co-Stars Remember The Emmy Winner In Heartfelt Tributes

On Saturday, the close bond Sterling K. Brown shared with his TV dad continued offscreen.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed,” he wrote on Instagram. “Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿,” he added.

Jones played Brown’s onscreen long-lost biological father, William Hill, on the NBC show. During his time on the show, he won two guest acting Emmy awards. He also made appearances throughout the six-season run of the series, which came to an end in May 2022.

Cast member Mandy Moore also took to Instagram to pay her respects.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of ‘This Is Us’ was the greatest gift,” Mandy wrote.

“Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of “This Is Us” was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever. Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there. “I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz.”

Octavia Spencer who starred opposite Jones on Truth Be Told for three seasons penned a sweet message to her fellow cast member as well saying, “I’m heartbroken to lose my dear friend and colleague Ron Cephas Jones @cephasjaz.”

“Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being. Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I’m sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans 🤍🕊️ Update: this one is hitting very hard. I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together,” she shared. “Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I’d be getting a year’s worth of technique in that 8 hour day. For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly.”

This Is Us costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas also paid tribute to Jones.

“I cannot believe he is gone! It doesn’t seem possible. He was such a generous and compassionate heart. I am so grateful for the time we spent together. #RIPRCJ,” Sullivan wrote on Instagram. “Ron, you were one of the most talented and warm men I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Huertas wrote in his tribute post. “So giving, both personally and artistically. You will be missed not only by me, but the world will miss your spirit,” he continued. “But the remarkable gift of having you grace our stages and screens will live on in our hearts forever. Love ya @cephasjaz…you’re on to the next performance.”

Ron appeared in several television hit shows, including “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Better Things,” plus “Luke Cage” and “Looking For Alaska,” just to name a few.

Rom was a beloved actor, father, and friend, and we send our sincerest condolences to his family.