Gunplay, whose real name is Richard Morales, recently returned to the #LHHMIA franchise with a fairytale love story about his new wife, Vonshae Taylor. Unfortunately, he’s living up to his old rap name rather than his new happily ever after.

This allegedly happened after his wife told him to quiet down while playing Xbox.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Miami police arrested Gunplay for threatening his family with a gun during an argument. According to XXL , he faces multiple charges for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and child abuse.

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Gunplay shattered his new family man image and ultimately his family by allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife and their 6-month-old baby.

Gunplay’s wife spoke out about the incident on her Instagram page. What started as a regular Saturday night of Gunplay playing Call of Duty, turned into a real life-or-death situation.

“I never planned on speaking on this but now that it is out. Please keep us in your prayers,” she captioned the IG post about the incident.

“I want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe. My daughter[‘s] safety is my first priority. Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him,” she explained. “This is a demon he has to overcome on his own. At this point, I really believe it’s too late.

The Miami rapper has been open about his past struggles with drug addiction. Taylor claims that he is “back using and developed a very bad drinking problem.”

When she asked Gunplay to turn down the volume on his Xbox so their baby girl could sleep, he reportedly snapped and pulled a rifle on them both.

“To summarize last night[‘s] events: I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by playing Call of Duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast,” she briefly described about her husband holding the family hostage.

After the heartbreaking ordeal, the Ph.D. candidate is ready to move on from Gunplay to protect herself and their daughter.

“He was arrested last night (Aug. 19), the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody, and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the change to disrespect us again,” she revealed before thank everyone for well wishes and prayers through this “very traumatizing experience.”

The estranged couple married in August 2022.

Taylor welcomed her first child with Gunplay in February 2023. She gave birth to a baby girl named Osanna Ohana.

Gunplay denied all allegations. The reality star remains in jail with a $20,000 bail.