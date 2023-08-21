Bossip Video

People talk about “bad apples” as if a small handful can’t destroy hundreds if not thousands of lives.

The police officers who “allegedly” murdered Tyre Nichols were objectively bad apples and upon learning of their rot, it became necessary to see how much poison they had spread during their time as boys in blue. According to a new report from The Independent, these lil’ piggies were VERY poisonous. Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy reviewed over 100 cases involving the five men in question, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith, and concluded that at least 30-40 of those needed to be dropped immediately, other cases had charges significantly reduced.

Mulroy didn’t detail the reasoning behind dropping or reducing the charges in each of these cases, however, the educated inference is that the aforementioned bacon boys either egregiously violated proper protocol or outright lied to pin charges on people unnecessarily. In either event, we’re glad that their past behavior was investigated and justice was meted out appropriately.

Also of note, ABCNews is reporting that the lawyers for Bean, Mills, and Smith have requested to be tried separately for Nichol’s second-degree murder. Blake Ballin, Mill’s lawyer, says that his client should be tried separately because he was not on the scene of the traffic stop where the fatal beating took place.

“This is likely to result in confusion for the jury and prejudices the movant’s right to a fair trial,” the motion said.

Oh, so, now “fair” is an issue? Tyre Nichols did nothing to deserve death, how fair was that?