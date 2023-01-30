Bossip Video

It appears that even more parties are being held responsible for the death of Tyre Nichols.

According to a Local Memphis report, a sixth officer named Preston Hemphill has been “relieved of duty” while the investigation into all the details of Tyre Nichols’ murder is substantiated. Hill has been put on ice since January 8 but the department has not explained why he wasn’t mentioned during their initial statements last week. Hemphill wasn’t present at the second scene where Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. fatally assaulted Nichols.

Here’s what Hemphill’s lawyer Lee Gerald had to say on behalf of his client:

“I can confirm that I represent Memphis Police Officer Preston Hemphill who was the third officer at the initial stop of Mr. Nichols. Video One is his bodycam footage. As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam. He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation.”

Despite not being at the scene of the beating, Hemphill certainly abused Tyre and wished for more abuse as evidenced by the quip that was caught on his body camera, “I hope they stomp his a**”. We definitely need to hear more about why he has been spared being fired and criminal charges but we’re sure that answers to those questions are forthcoming.

We’ll have more information as soon as it’s available.