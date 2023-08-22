Keep it locked on Bossip for your chance to see more baddies!

In honor of National Radio Day, we’re celebrating the broadcast baddies who play our fave jams, interview the hottest artists, lace listeners with prize packs, and get us through the day while melting the gram with morning/midday slays.

Over the years, radio has evolved beyond FM waves into podcasting, digitally syndicated franchises, and launching pads for multimedia mavens like Scottie Beam and Sylvia Obell who teamed up, once again, for The Scottie & Sylvia Show on Issa Rae‘s “audio everywhere” company Raedio.

The lovable BFFs (who previously co-hosted the popular Okay, Now Listen podcast in collaboration with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead) discuss buzzy topics through the lens of Black Millennial women.

“Scottie and Sylvia are so raw and relatable and I’m such a fan of their effortless, hilarious chemistry,” said Rae when announcing the series. “I’m so grateful they chose Raedio as their podcast home.”

In an interview with Variety, Scottie and Sylvia opened up about their industry-shifting venture on the emerging podcast network.

“Our work and our mission wasn’t finished,” said Obell. “We were just getting started as a duo in the podcasting space and still feel very passionate about creating a fun, joyful, safe, Black-a** space for our listeners to enjoy. Our fans were also very much not ready for us to be done. The outpour of love and support and friendly-ish threats we’ve gotten from them during this hiatus means so much. From the offset, they let us know we were still needed and that they would follow us wherever we go. That means the world to us.”

Are you still keeping it locked to a radio station in 2023? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the baddest Radio Baes on the flip.