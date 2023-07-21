Happy Pink Friday!

Issa Rae prettied in pink like no other during the epic Barbie promo tour that spanned the globe ahead of the buzzy blockbuster’s release this weekend.

Serving a series of stunning looks, Issa exuded Black Barbie energy during the brilliant rollout that raised the bar for future brand-themed blockbusters.

“My Barbie promotional tour is taking me all over the world — I get to go to Australia for the first time, and to Germany and London,” she said in an interview with EBONY. “So while that’s for work, I’m still finding the pleasure in it.”

With two big studio blockbusters in the same summer, EBONY‘s July cover star is enjoying her Soft Girl Summer as Hollywood’s newest IT-girl who’s especially pretty in pink.

“I feel good when I’m lounging in hotels; I plan to be in hotels and villas for the rest of this summer,” she declared in the interview you can read here.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, who’s seemingly the film’s villain.

“This movie is a goddamn miracle,” said Gerwig who goes on to call it a “surprising spicy margarita” in a cover interview with TIME. “You can already taste the sweetness and you sort of go with the spice.”

In the pink-splashed Comedy, Rae stars as President Barbie who presides over Barbie Land where the titular character (Margot Robbie) faces an existential crisis that leads her to seek answers in the real world.

Check out the trailer below:

Stacked with a star-studded cast that also includes Dua Lipa, Hellen Mirren, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Simu Liu, we doubt the film will be anything other than a smash hit.

What’s your fave Issa Barbiecore look? Tell us down below and check out her hottest looks from the Barbie promo tour on the flip.