Irv Gotti’s once very close relationship with Fat Joe has fallen apart, all because he didn’t like the rapper taking Ashanti’s side over his.

The Murder Inc. co-founder spoke on his friendship with Fat Joe during a recent interview on Drink Champs, which is the same place Irv previously shared details of his alleged sexual encounter with Ashanti.

During his latest appearance on the podcast, the record producer said that he doesn’t see the “What’s Luv?” rapper the same anymore, insisting that the two of them are no longer like brothers.

“Fat Joe was my brother,” he said. “I do not feel Fat Joe’s my brother anymore.”

Irv went on to explain that he could not get past the rapper’s negative comments about him, particularly upset with the fact that Joe dissed him by calling him a “sucka.”

“Once you show me who you are or you speak negatively about me, it’s over,” he insisted.

Gotti briefly went into where the two of them disagreed on the situation, noting that he feels like Fat Joe is fronting as though he knows what actually occurred between Irv and Ashanti.

“He was on some, ‘If I’m your brother, I should be able to tell you you’re wrong,'” the record exec explained. “My thing is, ‘You don’t even know what went on with me and Ashanti. So for you to say anything is crazy.’”

This update from Irv comes over a year after Fat Joe called him out for oversharing about his past relations with Ashanti.

That back and forth began when Gotti reflected on how he learned about Ashanti’s past romance with Nelly, which later blew up as he declared that Ashanti’s track “Happy” was written shortly after he finished having sex with her.

When Irv’s comments started making headlines, Fat Joe stepped in to make his opinion on the matter known on Instagram Live. Ja Rule also eventually took a stand against Irv’s statements.

“It felt like he’s not over [Ashanti]. … I’m not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago,” he said at the time.

Very shortly after Fat Joe pushed back, Irv said he felt “fooled” during an appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box.

“I feel like he fooled me,” Gotti said at the time. “He’s not my friend, but in life, you get fooled.”

As for Ashanti, about two months after Irv’s comments, she chimed in during an interview on Angie Martinez IRL, essentially accusing him of telling bald-faced lies.