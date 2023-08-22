The legal case, filed in Los Angeles by celebrity attorney Samantha Spector, is a petition to “determine a parental relationship” since the former couple was never married. The actress is also asking that all attorney fees for the case be paid for by Udoka.

Nia Long and Ime Udoka were together for 13 years before their split last year. The couple broke up following Udoka’s termination from the Celtics for violating the franchise’s code of conduct for allegedly having an “intimate and conceptual relationship” with a female member of the Celtic’s staff.

At the time, Udoka issued a statement apologizing to his family and team for “letting them down.”

“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision,” he said back in September. “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

While Long hasn’t yet spoken publicly about seeking sole custody, she recently opened up about how her ex-fiancé’s affair was “devastating” for their son.

“He still has moments where it’s not easy for him,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, going on to say that she was forced to pull him out of school the day the story broke online.