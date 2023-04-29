Bossip Video

Ime Udoka spoke publicly for the first since his inappropriate relationship with a Boston Celtics staff member went public.

The Houston Rockets selected Udoke as the next coach after the workplace affair led to his suspension from the Celtics. When the Houston media interviewed him, the Oregon native was asked about his departure from the NBA team,

“I released a statement months ago when everything happened and apologized to a lot of people for the tough position I put them in,” he said.

Udoka was still engaged to actress Nia Long during his entanglement. He added that he feels “much more remorse even now towards” the people impacted as collateral damage in the scandal.

“I spent this last offseason working on myself in a lot of different ways, improving in areas, and it gave me a chance to sit back, reflect and grow,” he claimed. “And I think that’ll make me a better coach and overall a better leader.” He continued, “Just having that time off and really a full understanding of how many people you impact by a poor decision where you start with the ownership and accountability”. The head coach said he vowed to “take responsibility for” his actions and refused to be a hypocrite as he tells players and colleagues to do the same. “I preach that to the players and so I have to take responsibility for my part in it,” Udoka said.

After the news of his affair broke in September 2022, the two officially split and the Fatal Affair actress issued a statement to People,

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” she shared. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka undboutly “went Eric Benet” and “let the baddest girl in the world get away,” but hopefully, he will redeem his career and win a new trophy this NBA season.