Bossip Video

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their 5-year-old daughter Olympia are now a family of four!

The tennis star and her entrepreneur husband have welcomed their second baby girl, announcing the big news on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Ohanian captioned a family photo, revealing their daughter’s name.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he wrote. “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.” He concluded the post with a quote, writing, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

The couple first revealed that they welcomed their second bundle of joy over on TikTok, where Williams shared a video that began with the couple sitting at a table with their daughter Olympia. Williams proceeds to get up and say she’ll be right back, which is when she returns with a tightly swaddled newborn.

Serena sits back down in between her husband and daughter, who both lean into her, looking lovingly at the baby in her arms. The video ends with sweet Polaroid-style pictures of the new family of four.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote in the caption.

Congratulations to the happy family!