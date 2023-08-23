Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe is announcing that his podcast has inked a new content deal amid looming rumors that he’s returning to television.

Former TE Shannon Sharpe is seemingly enjoying every minute of being a free agent in the sports media world and now he’s inked an exciting new deal for his Club Shay Shay podcast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former UNDISPUTED host is teaming with his former FS1 coworker Colin Cowheard’s The Volume to co-produce the podcast. The publication reports that the two will collaborate on new original content for the podcast network.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume,” Sharpe said. “The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

Cowherd echoed similar praise about the partnership.

“There are very few people in sports media that cut through like Shannon Sharpe,” Cowherd said. “We are excited to partner with him and his team Shay Shay Media and co-produce original content with them.”

While this news is exciting, questions remain about the possibility of Shannon Sharpe joining Stephen A. Smith on First Take. Hopefully, the ESPN deal will be finalized because Smith and Sharpe arguing over sports will be peak entertainment.