Bossip Video

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie featuring the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Kim Kardashian, and North and Saint West will hit theaters in September and a new clip shows what happens when the pups get their powers.

This time the PAW Patrol pups get activated when a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City and transforms them into The MIGHTY PUPS!

An official synopsis reports that for Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains.

With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

A clip from the film that premieres September 29 shows the exact moment that the team gets their powers. Marshall has firepower, Chase is suddenly super speedy and Rubble is a high-powered wrecking ball.

Take a look below.

Play

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is only in theaters on September 29.