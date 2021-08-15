Bossip Video

This is super cute!

Papoose and his daughter Reminisce hosted a special private screening for Paw Patrol: The Movie Saturday at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City.

They were joined, of course, by proud wife and mom Remy Ma.

Ice-T and wife Coco Austin also brought their daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow to the screening. It definitely must have been a nice break from all the controversy the family has been facing over Coco’s recent breastfeeding revelations. Coco also recently revealed that Chanel is a fan of scary movies and that the first feature film she watched was the Stephen King thriller ‘It.’

Chanel seems to have had a great time. We’re glad that she enjoyed the movie.

Have you been back to theaters since the shut down started? If so, what was the first movie you went to see after theatres reopened? If not, when do you think you’ll go back and what will make you feel safe to go back?