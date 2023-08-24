Bossip Video
A mother-daughter duo is preparing to slay their WE tv show TONIGHT and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip from the premiere!

Source: Toya & Reginae / We TV

On Tuesday, WE tv gathered Atlanta VIPs for an advanced screening of its all-new reality series, Toya & Reginae, at IPIC Theaters.

 

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

The show that airs Thursday, August 24 at 9/8 C follows the ups and downs of Atlanta’s most dynamic mommy-daughter team, Toya Johnson-Rushing, and Reginae Carter.

"Toya And Reginae" WE Tv Docu-Series Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

A press release reports that while the powerful pair are no strangers to the spotlight…every tweet, comment or post they make is dissected on all the hottest blogs, but what their fans see on social media is just scratching the surface.

On all six episodes of Toya & Reginae, fans will get to peek behind the curtain and see “who they truly are – what’s happening in their love lives, how they balance those relationships along with their exciting and demanding careers, and of course their relationship with each other.” Not only that but the ladies will give viewers rare insight into their unpredictable and complex family dynamic.

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Speaking of that dynamic, BOSSIP’s got your first look at a familial issue that Toya’s hubby is weighing in on.

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: WE tv / We TV

 

 

‘Toya & Reginae’ Premiere Clip

In a clip from tonight’s premiere, Toya’s enjoying date night with Red and confiding in him about an ongoing issue in her family.

Toya’s sister Beedy won’t open up to her, and Toya’s hubby has an inkling as to why.

“For some reason, she cannot open up to me and be real wth me,” says Toya.

“You’re not the most approachable person to talk to” says Red to his flabbergasted wife.

“What?! asks Toya. “Why am I hard to talk to, though?”

“Once you get your mind set on something, you gon’ roll with it,” responds Red.

“I don’t wanna hear that,” says Toya clearly proving Red’s point.

Red concludes that while his wife is hard to talk to, she means well.

“She wanna talk, she really wants to communicate and know how you’re feeling.”

 

Take an exclusive look below.

 

 

 

Hit the flip to see more from Toya & Reginae’s premiere party.

Toya, Reginae & Cast Attended Exclusive Premiere

On Tuesday, Toya and Reginae posed for pics with their friends and castmates.

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: WE tv / We TV

Included in that group were OMG Girlz (Zonnique Pullins, Baha Rodriguez, Breaunna Womack)…

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: WE tv / We TV

 

as well as Casey Johnson, Beedy Johnson, Ms. Anita, and Danielle Johnson.

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Other VIP guests included Nivea, Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, Gary with da Tea, Shamea Morton, Ken, Ty Young and Monyetta Shaw.

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: WE tv / We TV

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Following the screening invited guests joined the cast and crew at The Blue Room for a celebratory cocktail reception.

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

 

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

 

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Reginae + Toya Johnson

Source: FreddyO / FreddyO.com

Toya & Reginae premieres tonight Thursday, August 24 at 9 pm ET, with new episodes available on popular AMC Networks streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.

 

