Halle Berry has reportedly agreed to pay an eyebrow-raising $8,000 a month in child support to ex-husband Olivier Martinez (yep, that dude from Unfaithful) after finalizing their nearly decade-long divorce battle.

According to The Blast, the Oscar-winning actress will pay $8,000 in monthly child support to Martinez as well as 4.3% of any income over $2 million in additional support.

The pair also settled on joint legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old son Maceo per a report from TMZ.

The child will live with Berry from Monday to Wednesday and Olivier from Wednesday to Friday with alternate custody on the weekends.

According to court documents, Berry’s payments to Martinez began on March 15, 2023, and would cover any costs related to their son’s private school education.

Maceo will also participate in individual and family counseling, the latter of which Berry and her 15-year-old daughter Nahla can attend. However, Berry’s current boyfriend Van Hunt is prohibited from attending.

Berry and Martinez are also ordered to keep the other party informed of all matters regarding Maceo’s “health and/or illness, education, and general welfare” and barred from speaking in “a negative, disrespectful, disparaging, or derogatory manner to, or about the other in front of the child or to allow third parties to do the same,” adds The Blast.

Berry and Martinez began dating in 2010 and confirmed their engagement in March 2012. The pair wed in a ceremony in France in July 2013, months prior to the birth of their only child together, Maceo, who was born in October of that year. In 2015, the couple announced their split.

Unfortunately for Berry, this marks the second of two ex-husbands receiving child support from her which begs the question: who are her lawyers???

Thankfully, she received some reprieve last November with her monthly payment to her first ex-husband Gabriel Aubry being cut in half from $16,000 to $8,000.

Berry and the model started dating in 2006 and welcomed their daughter two years later before splitting in 2010.

According to reports from E! News, the custody battle got messy in 2012 after Aubry blocked Berry’s request for courts to allow her to relocate to France with Nahla and then-fiancé Olivier Martinez.

Halle’s original $16,000 monthly payment was based on her 2012 income, with court documents reportedly showing the X-Men star’s income as $4.7 million during the first nine months of 2012.

At the time, Aubry’s income was a fraction of that at $192,921. The original ruling also included the actress paying retroactive support totaling $115,000 and $300,000 for Aubry’s legal fees, granting the couple 50-50 joint custody.

Berry paid the support without contest for more than eight years but vocalized her anger surrounding the arrangement on social media. In February 2021, the actress took to Instagram to post a graphic stating, “Women don’t owe you s**t.”

She went on to reply to followers in her comments section, expressing her feelings about the biases of child support.

“I’ve been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong!” she wrote.

