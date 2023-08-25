Bossip Video

Donald Trump made his miscreant mecca through downtown Atlanta yesterday to surrender himself to the criminal charges that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought down upon him. It was a scene to say the least…

People lined the streets to witness history and mock 53% of white women’s zaddy-in-chief…

Other folks came out to lick their massah-in-chief’s boots…

According to the AP, Trump’s mugshot is the very first time a former President of the United States had to face the camera and be booked for criminal charges. While most reasonable people would see this as a terrible thing, Trump and his team are using the photo to fund raise among his sycophantic supporters. When it was all said and done, Trump was released on a $200,000 bond and made his way back to the airport to skip town.

However, he didn’t leave before going on a rant for the cavalcade of cameras that were trained on his every move.

“Thank you very much for being here. I really believe this is a very sad day for America, and it should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that. As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom through challenge, you have to be able to otherwise you can have very dishonest elections.”

The crazy thing about all of this drama is that there is still a very, very realistic chance that Donald Trump will represent the Republican party in 2024 as they attempt to take back the White House from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This is Amerikkka.