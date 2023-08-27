Bossip Video

Eva Marcille is leaving her nearly five-year marriage to attorney Michael Sterling with no financial support, per her request. What’s on the top of this model’s priority list? It appears to be independence.

The #RHOA alum and politico signed a settlement agreement on Aug. 3, waiving both parties’ rights to alimony or spousal support, Radar reports.

“The parties agree that each has ample income and assets to support the Children in their respective homes,” the document reads. “Accordingly, the parties agree that neither shall pay direct child support to the other.”

The exes will maintain their respective bank and retirement accounts and will come to a private custody agreement.

Eva and Michael share three children, Maverick, 3, Michael, 5 and Marley Rae,9, — Kevin McCall’s biological daughter.

It is unclear if Marley was included in the agreement, although Michael has raised her since she was 15 months old and carries his last name.

The two married in October 2018 after dating for a few years. The reality star filed for divorce from the lawyer in March of this year. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, their marriage was “irretrievably broken. They also noted that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

What Was The Beginning Of The End For Eva Marcille And Michael Sterling’s Marriage?

Coming to the decision to dissolve the marriage was not an easy feat for Eva.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” she expressed to People. “Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Could the “Midnight Crash” case be a catalyst for the divorce?

As previously reported, Michael got into a car accident in Sandy Springs, MS. The police report stated Sterling reeked of alcohol, and his eyes were “glossy and red.”

Upon the initial divorce news breaking, Michael shared his determination to keep his family intact.

“I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being,” Page Six reported. “I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.” Sterling ended his statement, “I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to win her back.”

Clearly, his pleas went ignored as Eva recently opened up to the Big Tigger Morning Show about dating again.

“It is new. I’m almost a decade off the market, so it’s different, but my focus [is] my kids,” she shared earlier this month.

“My focus is on me and doing me, and I like a little sprinkle of gifts and things, too.”

Tia Mowry recently discussed her nerves about reentering the dating pool after ending her marriage to fellow actor Corey Hardict.

The best advice — don’t overthink the ish.

Fans are noting how Eva and Michael are ending things amicably but note she must reeling from the heartbreak.

Just remember, the world is not only your runway, Eva. It is your oyster.