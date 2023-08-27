Bossip Video

Miguel is giving a whole new meaning to “Sky Walker” with his new jaw-dropping stunt for his upcoming album, Viscera.

The R&B singer recently gave concert-goers a skin-crawling performance when he was hoisted into the air by his back piercings and hooks.

The Grammy Award winner partnered with Sony for a 4-song concert titled “Viscera Experience” to promote Viscera on August 25.

Audience members were informed the 37-year-old’s show was innovative and “boundary-pushing” but couldn’t have anticipated what the LA native had in mind.

Miguel Pushes His Body To The Limit With Suspension From Piercings In His Back

Miguel played songs from his highly-anticipated fifth album. As he performed a track called “Number 9,” two assistants fitted the artist with temporary piercings in the skin on his upper back. They used metal hooks to suspend him into the air. The songwriter’s skin protruded as he ascended over the crowd and belted out the lyrics.

For some, it was an eye-covering sight.

The bridge that features rapper Lil’ Yachty reads:

I am the grim reaper I’m the streets sweeper I am the nightmare dream-stalker There’s not too much that gets past my two eyes Even at night Better think twice Feel your deep-rooted emotions Fulfill the devotions Don’t you get away, I’ll be on your skin like lotion Livin’ inside your brain, I’m the rizz and your mind’s open (There’ll be no one else and nothing left of me)

The lyrics are giving goth, although the song is quite upbeat.

After floating for about 4 minutes, a shirtless Miguel was lowered back to the stage, where his assistants removed the hooks.

The audience was clearly impressed by the entertainer’s body suspension element and cheered wildly at the show’s conclusion.

Social media users didn’t respond quite as well to the “Adorn” singer’s daring act.

One X user classified his performance as, “Disgusting evil devil worshiping”.

Another co-signed with two words, “Gross man.”

According to TMZ , Miguel meticulously prepared for the performance and ran countless tests with a highly trained team of experts.

The spine-tingling performance was accompanied by interactive art, technology and musical activations.

Miguel’s “Viscera Experience” Concert Marks His Comeback With New Music, But His Classics Are Still Hitting

Since the top in 2023, Miguel has been making his presence known in music again. He shared an unreleased track in May titled “Rope.”

“All of your love/ I can’t recall/ At all,” the lyrics flow on “Rope.” “There’s a hole in my head/ That seemed so small/ Not anymore/ And all of our love/ Won’t save me now.” “I’m hanging onto nothing/ I’m hanging from the ceiling/ Rope around my neck/ I’m hanging onto something/ The walls are closing in.”

Although Miguel hasn’t released an album in several years, his songs remain relevant. His 2010 hit “Sure Thing” recently went viral on TikTok.

Chart Data reports the hit holds the record for the longest charting song in Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs history. For nearly 76 weeks, the record has been in the Top 10.

Clearly, the “Remember Me” singer is taking the promotion of his album, Viscera, to new heights. The project is a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2017 album “War & Leisure.”

Miguel has not yet announced the exact release date for his next album, but it will be sometime this year.