Miguel’s wife Nazanin Mandi has filed for divorce, which comes less than a year after announcing their reconciliation.

According to court documents obtained Tuesday by PEOPLE, Mandi filed for divorce from Miguel in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County. In her filing, Mandi cited irreconcilable differences and asked that assets and properties be divided as detailed in their prenuptial agreement.

Just a few days before filing, Nazanin took to Instagram to talk about reflecting on her “current journey of introspection” along with a series of selfies. Now, it looks like that journey was referencing her decision to leave her relationship of nearly two decades.

“On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again … when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self,” she wrote in her caption on September 25. “She’s still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this.”

Mandi filing for divorce this week comes over a year after she and Miguel initially announced their separation in September 2021.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple announced at the time. “The couple both wish each other well.”

The couple–who dated for 10 years before getting married in November 2018–revealed in February 2022 that they decided to work things out.

Unfortunately, their reconciliation was short-lived.