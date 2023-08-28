Bossip Video

Diddy opened his wallet twice in 24 hours to donate to an Earn Your Leisure investment fund and to the Jackson State University Development fund.

This weekend Sean “Diddy” Combs was in Atlanta giving back to his community and planting seeds for the future. Brother Love dished out two separate $1M checks to boost black entrepreneurship and success, first at Earn Your Lesiure’s annual Invest Fest.

During the festival where entrepreneurs link up to exchange knowledge and build their brand, Diddy announced a $1 million investment fund with Earn Your Leisure founders Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal.

The fund is designed to make investments based on the methodologies discussed on the EYL platform. Combs also said that he’s committed to working closely with Bilal and Millings to “demystify the complex world of investing and provide tangible, real-time examples of wealth.”

Play

“I am so impressed with Earn Your Leisure’s mission,” said Diddy per a press release.”It’s one of the most disruptive platforms in the fight for economic empowerment and equality. Rashad and Troy are making financial literacy cool for our community. “I’ve given them a challenge to go beyond talking about finances and put that knowledge into action for others to see the process. I’m excited to see how much people learn by watching the strategies be put to use in real-time.”

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings also expressed their gratitude to the mega mogul in separate statements.

“Partnering with the legendary Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to infuse a million dollars into the Earn Your Leisure fund is more than just a collaboration—it’s a seismic shift in generational wealth. This isn’t just about money; it’s about the convergence of vision, hustle, and a commitment to rewriting the rules. We’re not just opening doors; we’re building new doors, new rooms, new floors. So remember, it’s not just a million dollars; it’s a million dreams, a million futures, and a million reasons why you should never stop betting on yourself. The revolution of financial empowerment is here, and we’re the architects,” said Rashad Bilal. “Teaming up with the icon himself, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, to pour a million dollars into the heart of the Earn Your Leisure fund is nothing short of monumental. This partnership isn’t just about capital, it’s about a shared mission to light up pathways to prosperity. Picture this: a million-dollar torch igniting opportunities, sparking innovation, and dispelling the darkness of financial misinformation. Our collaboration with Diddy isn’t solely an investment—it’s an affirmation that the world is waking up to the importance of economic education,” said Troy Millings.

Puff also revealed profits from the fund will go toward his Capital Preparatory Charter Schools.

In similar news, during the 2022 BET Awards Diddy promised to donate $1M to Jackson State University, and over the weekend he kept good on his promise by presenting a $1 million check to the HBCU’s football team at the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

“It’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” said Diddy during the game. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”

Play

Reportedly Diddy will continue his philanthropy work with more donations in installments over the next few years. Brother Love is putting his money where his mouth is and hopefully, others will follow in his footsteps. The more we invest in our culture the brighter the future can be for everyone.