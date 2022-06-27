The Big Winners At The 2022 BET Awards
ICYMI: All Of The Big Winners At The 2022 BET Awards
The 2022 BET Awards are officially a wrap!
Actress, writer, and producer Taraji P. Henson was the host for the evening, leading the ceremony on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
There were a lot of special moments that were made during the awards show, including music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs being presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Of course, he’s not the only celebrity who was honored during Sunday evening’s ceremony, with the biggest names in entertainment taking home a BET Award.
If you missed out on the festivities last night, here’s a list of winner’s from the 2022 BET Awards below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Jazmine Sullivan
Best New Artist – Latto
Best Collaboration – “Essence” – Wizkid & Tems
Best Gospel/Inspirational – “We Win” – Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin
BETHer Award – “Good Morning, Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige
Best International Artist – Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – The Weeknd
YoungStars Award – Marsai Martin
Best Actress – Zendaya
Album of the Year – An Evening With Silk Sonic
Best Group – Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year – “Smokin’ Out the Window” – Silk Sonic & “Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year – Anderson .Paak
Best Movie – King Richard
Best Actor – Will Smith
Sportswoman of the Year Award – Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award – Steph Curry
Lifetime Achievement Award – Diddy which included a speech from Kanye West and performances from some of the most important collaborators throughout his career.
Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!
