ICYMI: All Of The Big Winners At The 2022 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards are officially a wrap!

Actress, writer, and producer Taraji P. Henson was the host for the evening, leading the ceremony on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

There were a lot of special moments that were made during the awards show, including music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs being presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. Of course, he’s not the only celebrity who was honored during Sunday evening’s ceremony, with the biggest names in entertainment taking home a BET Award.

If you missed out on the festivities last night, here’s a list of winner’s from the 2022 BET Awards below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Jazmine Sullivan

Best New Artist – Latto

Best Collaboration – “Essence” – Wizkid & Tems

Best Gospel/Inspirational – “We Win” – Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin

BETHer Award – “Good Morning, Gorgeous” – Mary J Blige

Best International Artist – Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – The Weeknd

YoungStars Award – Marsai Martin

Best Actress – Zendaya

Album of the Year – An Evening With Silk Sonic

Best Group – Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year – “Smokin’ Out the Window” – Silk Sonic & “Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year – Anderson .Paak

Best Movie – King Richard

Best Actor – Will Smith

Sportswoman of the Year Award – Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award – Steph Curry

Lifetime Achievement Award – Diddy which included a speech from Kanye West and performances from some of the most important collaborators throughout his career.

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!