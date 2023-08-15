Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced his inaugural REVOLT WORLD talent lineup centered around the theme of “We Are Hip Hop.”

Even With Diddy in the thick of his lawsuit against Diageo, he is still pushing forward with new ventures.

On Wednesday, Combs announced that his inaugural REVOLT WORLD immersive experience, a reimaging of the REVOLT Summit, will go down in Atlanta from September 22 – 24. The event will be presented by Walmart and will feature pioneers and upcoming visionaries making their mark. REVOLT WORLD with feature panels and interviews as well as performances by Jeezy, Juvenile, Money Bagg Yo, Queen Naija, May The Don, DVSN, and more. Revolt will also host live viewings of its hit shows including Caresha Please, Assets Over Liabilities, Big Facts, The Jason Lee Show, and Drink Champs.

REVOLT World will also feature epic conversations with LVRN’s Amber Grimes, Walter J. Tucker, Groovey Lew, Lauren London, Rotimi, Sowmya Krishnamurthy, DJ Hed, Flau’jae, and Jemele Hill.

A press release notes that early-bird general admission three-day passes are available for purchase for $149 with VIP 3-day passes available for $399. For more information, you can head to the event’s official website.

You can expect an amazing weekend in Atlanta with Ciroc and DeLeon flowing and knowledge being passed around.