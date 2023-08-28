Bossip Video

Steve Harvey is not here for the public speculation surrounding his relationship and he’s quickly shutting down recent rumors of his wife’s infidelity. Similarly, Marjorie Harvey is weighing in herself and biblically blasting the false allegations.

The Family Feud host set the record straight while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, addressing the recent rumors regarding his marriage to Marjorie Harvey. This comes after reports claimed his wife of 16 years allegedly cheated on him with the couple’s bodyguard and personal chef.

In a now-viral TikTok, Harvey can be seen speaking on stage in front of a large crowd, which is when he decided to address the rumors. He began, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine.”

As the audience cheered, he continued: “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man…I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

Marjorie also went on to address the cheating rumors herself, posting an Instagram Story that said, “How to Handle Being Lied About” along with a bible verse.

She went on to reply to TheShadeRoom’s post about the cheating allegations, calling the allegations of infidelity “foolishness and lies.”

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” Marjorie began in her comment. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2012, Harvey gushed about Marjorie and claimed that she had “changed the way he existed.”

“I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship,” he said at the time. “I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected.”

Steve and Marjorie first met back in 1990, but didn’t get married until 17 years later in 2007. Upon their marriage, the game show host adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship: Lori, Morgan, and also Jason. The couple are also grandparents to seven grandchildren.