Bossip Video

Worldly!

Creative virtuoso Jason Harvey (son of Marjorie and Steve Harvey) is carving out his very own lane with Worldly–a creative house designed to empower emerging talent of color–that took center stage at famed gentleman’s club Magic City in one of the boldest runway shows we’re ever experienced.

A celebration of Harvey’s ‘Eden On Hush’ collab with designer John Byrd-Olivieri, the surreal spectacle featured very talented exotic dancers performing while models walked in ready-to-wear pieces from the eye-catching collection defined by avant-garde cirque, streetwear, theatrical costumes, and grand classicism.

Mrs. Harvey was one of several notable celebs, dot-connectors, industry insiders, fashion designers, and artists who marveled at the artsy azz shakery, aerial performances, and flair that you had to see to believe.

Peep all the pics below:

With a commitment to enhancing diversity in the fashion industry, Harvey is focused on building partnerships with his community to make brands developed under the Worldly umbrella accessible to a wider audience.

“Worldly looks to embrace the fashion industry while creating an intersection between diversity, spirituality, and empowerment,” said Harvey, Founder/CEO of Worldly. “There’s a lot of creativity that runs within the rich DNA of black and brown talent. Therefore, I am creating a house that provides a support system for talent who may not have the necessary resources to scale their business to the next level.”

Expanding beyond “just” fashion, the brand philosophy is based on positive change and fashion’s influence on the world all of which is impactful, thoughtful and connected.

To purchase ready-to-wear pieces from the ‘Eden On Hush’ collection, click here.