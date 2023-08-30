Bossip Video

Erica Mena is getting packed up on social media following this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The 35-year-old reality star got into an altercation with her co-star, Spice, during an episode of the series that aired this week.

During their back-and-forth, Spice told Mena that her son does not like his own mother, which is when the situation really escalated. That comment in particular led to Erica violently flipping over a table toward the singer as the pair both yelled at one another.

While security tried to de-escalate the situation and break up the fight, another Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast member, Shekinah Jo, tried her best to get both women to stop arguing. That’s when Mena took the situation to a whole other level, spewing racial insults at her Black co-star.

“That b**** should’ve died!” Erica screamed referencing Spice’s surgery scare before Spice yelled back, “Your son hates you, b****!” In response, Mena could be heard yelling, “You monkey, you f***ing blue monkey!”

As pointed out by many fans online, the fact that Erica jumped to immediately calling a Black woman a monkey shows how she really feels about the people she’s associated herself with her entire career.

Many commenters also drew attention to the fact that other celebrities have lost their jobs for using the same language, like in 2018 when ABC fired Roseanne Barr for referring to former U.S. government official Valerie Jarrett as “planet of the apes.”

While Spice did receive some backlash for bringing up Erica’s child in the first place, the major discourse surrounding the viral clip is Mena’s anti-blackness. The Jamaican Dancehall artist addressed the negative reactions to her contribution on Instagram, pointing out a double standard.

“Kids are off limits right??????? But I guess it’s only when I ask cause where’s the same energy when Scrappy and Stevie J talked about it, but now I’m a Monkey and should have died on the table? Ok, Erica,” Spice on Instagram.

Regardless of what started the altercation, it’s safe to say fans want some serious repercussions to come Erica’s way.

Check out reactions to the situation down below: