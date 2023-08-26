Donald Trump warmed up the mugshot camera for Love & Hip-Hop‘s Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, and Zell Swag, who got arrested in a bar fight Friday night.

Fulton County Jail had more famous faces this weekend, with three more reality TV stars in custody. Cops arrested Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’s Erica and Bambi (Addie Richardson) and Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood alum Zell (Rodney Shaw).

TMZ reports they face charges for obstruction of law enforcement, simple battery, and battery against a police officer. Who’s surprised that Erica has the most serious case for wilding the most?

Idk how anyone can be friends with Erica Mena. She is ALWAYS in somebody else's something or her own something. — Wooo! Yall Smokin' Up In Here! (@RegularBlack_) August 26, 2023

A fashion designer named Kareem Cadet was also arrested at the scene.

Atlanta PD responded to reports of a fight at between security and patrons at Lucca Lounge in Buckhead shortly before midnight. According to the cops, the situation went from bad to worse when they pulled up.

They claim a responding officer tried to calm things down when he arrived. Things escalated with the reality stars, who allegedly “became physically aggressive” towards him. After repeatedly ignoring requests to leave the building, police escorted them out and arrested them.

Check out the shocking videos of Erica Mena, Bambi Richardson, Zell Swag, and Saucy Santana in the lounge brawl after the jump!