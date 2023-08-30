Bossip Video

A brand new episode of Your Mama’s Kitchen with Michele Norris goes live today on Audible and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your listening pleasure.

The clip below features DJ and hip-hop legend D-Nice in conversation with Michele Norris discussing going on Instagram Live from his kitchen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and inviting his industry friends to to join for “Club Quarantine.”

Also in the episode, D-Nice thinks back on his humble upbringing in the Bronx and reflects on his meteoric rise to fame with Boogie Down Productions. Michele later helps him track down a cabbage recipe similar to the one his mother made for him.

Each episode of Your Mama’s Kitchen will begin with a simple request: Tell me about your mama’s kitchen. During Norris’ long tenure as a journalist, she found this one question to pull vivid answers from interview subjects from all walks of life. Norris expands upon this question in a weekly podcast with A-list guests including: Michelle Obama, Gayle King, and Glennon Doyle & Abby Wambach. Listeners will get a seat at the table with luminaries as they deep dive into conversation around heritage, nostalgia, and origin stories.

This is the second project in Audible and Higher Ground’s exclusive multi-year deal following the successful release of Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast.

Check out the full episode of Your Mama’s Kitchen featuring D-Nice HERE