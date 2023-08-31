‘Love During Lockup’ Exclusive: EB Accuses Britney Of Being Sneaky And Dishonest

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure watch – Love During Lockup!

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Friday’s brand new episode of Love During Lockup for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Britney meets up with Kerok’s best friend EB in hopes of forging a better relationship BUT EB doesn’t hold back about some reservations he has with her character. When EB tells Britney he thinks she’s sneaky and questions if she’s been honest about her living arrangements, things pretty much go left.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Well damn. She definitely didn’t see that coming. Do you think Britney will be able to earn EB’s trust? Have any of you ever been in this situation where your partners friends or family just thought the absolute worst of you?

Here’s what else to expect from tomorrow’s episode of Love During Lockup:

Raneka spirals when Asonta’s release is at risk. Keith confronts Latisha about $15G’s missing. Britney breaks down in tears when EB questions her loyalty. Andy’s cop friend grills Brittney. Savannah reveals a shocking plan. Jade visits Chris.

An all-new episode of Love During Lockup airs Friday, September 1 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?