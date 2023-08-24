The weekend is almost here and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Love During Lockup.
We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip of Friday’s new episode of Love During Lockup for your viewing pleasure and it’s looking like one of our couples may be in jeopardy! In the clip below Jade goes shopping with her friend and ends up spilling the beans about her fears that she made the wrong decision when it comes to her love life.
Check out the clip below:
Sheesh. It’s one thing to have doubts about your relationship but Jade doesn’t trust Chris at all financially. What do you think about the suggestion that she start to hide away money in case things go south? What would you do if you were Jade?
Here’s what to expect from the episode:
Raneka loses it when Asonta’s release is in jeopardy. Latisha is shocked by a disturbing rumor about her marriage. EB spies on Britney. Savannah gets ditched. Jade doubts her husband. Andy struggles to win over Brittney’s daughter.
This show is A LOT! Do you think Jade and Chris will be able to make things work? Or is this a train wreck in the making?
The brand new episode of Love During Lockup airs Friday August 25th at 9pm EST on WeTV.
Will you be watching?
