Bossip Video

All hail, birthday Beyoncé—and her hottest Renaissance Tour looks to date!

September 4 is of course National Bey Day and we’re celebrating the Queen in all her customized cotoure glory.

Today, lucky Beyoncé fans will assemble for her iconic production of the Renaissance World Tour and help the “Alien Superstar” blow out 42 candles on her birthday cake.

The Virgo has also requested concertgoers come dressed in silver, and they are excited to oblige.

And while the fans’ Renaissance looks are no secret, social media’s curious to see what Bey wears for her big day.

The Renaissance Tour kicked off in May and has since left a trail of glitter, silver, and cowboy boots across the globe so we suspect that tonight’s big show will be no different.

What Architectural Digest called “Queen Bey’s Disco Cowboy Wonderland” has become a gathering place for fashion and wearable art.

Let’s take a look at some of Beyoncé’s most archetypal outfits from the tour and the genius designers and stylists behind them.

Let us know in the comments which is your fave!

Jacquemus

Beyonce donned this custom Jacquemus look at her Vegas performance on August 26. Stylist KJ Moody constructed this futuristic fit with a sculpting silver bodysuit, a sparkling cape, matching boots, and an oversized hat.

Gareth Pugh

In Phoenix, AZ at the State Farm Stadium the “Break My Soul” artist sported this metal-like one-piece custom created by Gareth Pugh. She paired the look with her signature blonde, bust-down middle part, and shades straight out of Y3K. The look was completed with matching holographic boots and long-sleeved gloves.

Zigman

Miss Bey did not come to play in this extraterrestrial-inspired ensemble by Zigman. The silver cutout bodysuit and accompanying wings are a testament to the creativity of this Croatian fashion house.

Valdrin Sahiti

The dramatic tulle shoulder on this custom by Valdrin Sahiti made this look a standout.

Mrs. Carter has teamed with Valdrin Sahiti before, wearing a beautiful Black and silver gown on the red carpet of The Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th-anniversary celebration in NYC in July, styled by KJ Moody.

Loewe

Renaissance was heating up the “Show Me” state in mid-August when Beyonce took the stage in custom Loewe. This robotic princess ensemble was paired with black satin gloves and a Tiffany earpiece.

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson is also the mastermind behind Bey’s custom bodysuit that she’s worn consistently on tour.

The fashion house notes that their looks for Beyoncé “play on sculptural forms, trompe l ́oeil, and body illusion” and include surrealist hand motifs from Loewe’s FW22 runway.

Gaurav Gupta

The Charlotte, NC attendees were in for a treat with these Gaurav Gupta pieces. The form-fitting body suit twinkled in the Bank of America stadium lights, while the fully bedazzled dress from the fashion house included a fashionable hood.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Beyoncé looked absolutely regal in this tuxedo-style ivory one-piece worn in Las Vegas. Ralph Lauren provided a classic style with a Beyoncé twitst and the look was finished with a mad hatter top hat, oversized fur boa, and a walking cane.

Atelier Zuhra

Beyoncé came to Las Vegas, Nevada sporting a seductive red bodysuit with a grand back-line cape and train, which some are calling an ode to Carmen: A Hip Hopera.

The statement ensemble went stunningly with the sultry makeup and on-brand blonde tresses, waved to perfection.

Marc Jacobs

Shiona Turini styled this Marc Jacobs look, worn during the San Fran show on August 30. It consisted of a black sequined mini dress, a cherry red scarf, and the designer’s Kiki boots; a bold platform covered in Swarovski crystals.

Bronx And Banco

Bronx and Banco is an up-and-coming woman-owned fashion brand that creates unique and eye-catching women’s wear. Beyoncé strutted across the Allegiant stadium stage in a one-of-a-kind Bronx And Banco crystalized bodysuit and feather boa.

Givenchy

This fitted Givenchy blazer dress gleamed while the flying saucer-esque headpiece gave “Alien Superstar.”

Alexander McQueen

We love Bey in a thigh-high boot! The custom Alexander McQueen dress came fully equipped with coin-sized jewels, gold and black crystals, a sculptural black hat, and black leather thigh-highs.

Frolov

Even faceless Beyonce eats up every look! Ukranian designer Frolov killed this look complete with a silver mini dress, silver boots, and a dramatic, wide-border metallic red hat.

Marine Serre

Marine Serre rose to mainstream popularity over the last few years by dressing celebrities including Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Julia Sarr-Jamois is currently the fashion director at British Vogue and the beautiful Black mind behind this custom Marine Serre look for the August 27 Vegas show.

Marni

In Atlanta, Bey pulled up in a statement metallic one-piece and custom cropped puffer jacket by Marni accompanied by knee-high gold boots.

While Bey has had easily over 100 looks, what’s been your fave Renaissance Tour look so far?