A duchess, a cheerleader, a new mommy, and a Girlfriend walk into a bar Beyoncé concert and ATE! Check out the stars that got fine and futuristic for the first L.A. show of Renaissance!

Beyoncé seduced celebs out of the comfort of their luxury homes to experience her Renaissance World Tour in LA last night. The star-studded event was filled with a myriad of famous faves, including Meghan Markle, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Tracee Ellis Ross and Bey’s bestie, Kelly Rowland.

Kelly Rowland

Kells followed the evening’s dress code per the performer’s request for attendees to adorn themselves in “fabulous silver fashions to the shows.”

The brown-skinned bombshell wore a hardened silver top molded to perfectly fit her chest and partially cover her torso. The mom of two paired it with metallic pants and a puffy jacket with an oversized collar. She layered silver diamond necklaces, added several rings to accessorize, and opted for lush, voluminous curls.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, also partook in the festivities. Page Six reports the royals showed up and showed out on the first night of the Grammy winner’s three sold-out LA shows.

The royals appeared at SoFi’s Stadium with Meghan’s yogi mommy, Doria Ragland. The mother-daughter duo danced to Bey’s biggest hits in their shiny, metallic outfits.

Meghan wore a high-waisted silver skirt with a white sleeveless shimmering top, while keeping the accessories to a minimum with an elegant bracelet.

Meg’s mom continued the sleeveless theme in a silver top and white slacks as she kicked off her 67th birthday weekend.

The red-headed prince kept it chill in a gray blazer that was layered over a gray T-shirt and white pants.

Gabrielle Union

Bring it On star Gabrielle Union tapped into the Ballroom scene and sashayed around the stadium in a see-through mesh dress. A hood of the same material covered the actress’ cropped hair, and peep-toe silver heels veiled her feet.

D. Wade’s better half posted a clip of herself exiting an elevator on her IG profile. She let the guys and gworls see just how intently she had her feet upon necks. The star captioned the clip, “This is a reminder, in case you needed it.”

Keke Palmer & DomiNque Perry

New mommy, Keke Palmer, had a great time with her besties as they belted out lyrics that may have caused their voices to run away before the night’s end. The friend group added the color black to Bey’s silver-themed dress code as Keke wore a black, strapless dress with a shimmering silver choker and intertwined silver ribbon throughout her hair.

Insecure actress DomiNque Perry partied alongside the actress in a black leather dress with embroidered silver crosses.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Our favorite “Girlfriend,” Tracee Ellis Ross, showed off the metallic dress she wore made with large, reflective silver sequin. The actress paired the look with black sandals that strapped around her shins. She styled her hair in multiple braids cascading down her back to bring a street look to the disco ensemble.

Mrs. Carter had the celebs gagging, and you could clearly see the giddiness in their posts about the evening.

Name your favorite entertainer’s favorite entertainer. Our best bet? It’s Bey.

Tickets are still available for Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, which runs through October 2023.