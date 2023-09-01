Bossip Video

Emerging superstar Victoria Monét celebrated the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album Jaguar II with a star-studded soirée that brought out Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, Quinta Brunson, Lucky Daye, Ella Mai, Sean Bankhead, JoJo, Shenseea, Smino, Tank, and more.

The buzzy affair (powered by Tres Generaciones Tequila) went down at La Mesa in LA where guests enjoyed flowing cocktails, well-moisturized vibes, and beats by DJ Fanny Mae.

This buzzy bash comes just days after the trending R&Baddie shattered social media with her nostalgia-splashed “On My Mama” video that took us back to the golden 2000s.

The track (which features an interpolation of Chalie Boy‘s 2009 hit “I Look Good”) paired perfectly with the Child-directed video that pays homage to iconic moments in pop culture, Black fraternities and sororities, and southern Hip-Hop.

Fans also noticed Monét’s visual love letter to Ciara’s culture-shifting Goodies era.

A press release notes that the “On My Mama” visuals show love to a “significant era in the early 2000s when underground southern music began to take over national airwaves and catch the eye of people across the globe.”

In a statement to BOSSIP, Monét noted that she wrote the song postpartum and encouraging fans to lean into its affirmations.

“‘On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations,” said Monét. “I wrote it postpartum when I wasn’t feeling my best, but spoke to how I wanted to feel. Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency, and elevate a positive mental state. The words speak not only to physical features, but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true, you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine a**!”

Monét’s “On My Mama” is the follow-up to her most recent hits “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton and “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye.

Oh, and to the fans scrambling to cop tickets to her sold out JAGUAR Tour, may the odds be ever in your favor!