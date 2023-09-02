Bossip Video

The love is still going strong between Lori Harvey and her “brick by brick” boo Damson Idris, and she let the world know with a sweet tribute for his birthday.

Regardless of what the public says about the celebrity couple, they sound locked in as ever. On Lori’s Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of the Snowfall star celebrating another trip around the sun. She referred to the birthday boy as her “twin.”

“Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu,” the entrepreneur captioned Damson standing next to giant balloons announcing his age, “32.”

Damson shared birthday wishes from his friends and his brother but kept the rest of the festivities private so far.

The cute coupledom continues on Damson’s home turf. On Friday, Lori gave us a glimpse of her “cozy girl” fit from PLT with her location set to London. Love is in the air, bruv.

“She’s in London…” Damson joked in the comments about his “It Girl” girlfriend.

While the actor’s professional life is on pause during the SAG-AFTRA strike, he and Lori seem to be on one long baecation.

After their romantic getaway to Saint Tropez in July, they packed on the PDA in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.

The model released her new swimwear line on August 8. The seven-piece Yevrah collection is available exclusively at Revolve.

“Swimwear has always been an avenue I wanted to explore so I felt like the timing was just perfect right now for me to dive into it. For my first drop I really wanted it to be elevated staple pieces that can be worn anywhere, anytime, any season and that will never go out of style,” she told Vogue.

The style is an edgy take on classic ’90s glam. The 26-year-old explained that she wanted the beach baddie attire to have the same feel as her skincare line.

“While I was creating my swimwear line I wanted it to feel very elevated and luxe in the same way that I wanted my skin care to feel as well. I also wanted them both to be inclusive, like there’s something for everyone, and I think I achieved that,” she continued.

Everything is looking up for the super cute couple.

Happy Birthday, Damson Idris!