Ari Lennox tap into social media to share a very vulnerable side with her fans.

The R&B superstar took to X to share her thoughts about her unfulfilled need to be loved and validated.

“I hate that I crave validation in every ounce of my life. It is truly a miserable existence. I hate that I wish I was cool. I’m embarrassing. I don’t know when I’ll ever start loving myself. I don’t know if it’s possible. I can’t even enjoy all that I’ve created for myself.”

She continued:

“It’s painful reality to not be loved yet to crave it so bad in the most harmful places. To not be able trust anyone. To want people around but to push them away simultaneously. It’s mental misery.”

She followed up her feelings with stating that it’s “always at 10am.” She didn’t go into detail why she decided to share these feelings but fans and other users online reached out to the singer with encouragement and uplifting messages.

If we’re being honest, the majority of people have been exactly where Ari is and can relate to her sentiments.

One fan wrote, “I just wanna give you a hug sis. I feel everything you’ve said.” Another user wrote, “I feels. hang in there…we all in this together.”

This isn’t the first time Ari has laid her emotions on the line and opened up to her fans. Back in March, she shared her feelings about missing love from her life.

“Have I made myself unattractive by wanting love so bad? By speaking about it? Complaining about it?”

She continued:

“I wish I didn’t crave it. I wish it didn’t make me blind, weak and so dangerously trusting. I wish I had no love inside of me. Wish I didn’t have emotions. Wish I didn’t care.”

During that time, it was revealed that she and her former rumored boo and “Married At First Sight” star Keith Manley broke up. Speculation of the romance occurred when pictures of them on different dates began circulating online. Neither party spoke on the romance following their split.

Shortly after, Ari appeared on Angela Yee’s “Lipservice” and made it very clear that her intentions now are to never fall in love again.

We’re sending good vibes and well wishes to our girl, Ari Lennox. Can you relate to Ari’s feelings? Let us know in the comments below!