It’s a wrap for a soul songstress and a “Married At First Sight” alum.

Ari Lennox is single amid a breakup with Keith Manley II. A close source confirms to BOSSIP that Lennox is single and the two have parted ways.

The source adds that Lennox is “in good spirits” and is “focusing on her sophomore album.” She’s also said to be “excited for her 4 BET Awards Nominations.” She’s tied with Drake for the second most nods this year and is up for “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist”, “Video of the Year” for Pressure, “BET Her” for Pressure, and “BET Her” for “Unloyal” featuring Summer Walker.

This breakup confirmation comes just days after news broke that Lennox and the reality star were an item.

Ari Lennox And Keith Manley II’s Relationship Made Waves On Social Media

Social media was ecstatic to see that the singer was in a relationship after she posted a few pictures of herself cozied up alongside the “Married at First Sight” season 9 alum.

Neither Lennox nor Manley have commented publicly about their relationship and breakup.

Manley previously made headlines for marrying Iris Caldwell as a stranger on #MAFS’ Charlotte iteration. He ultimately said “no” to remaining married on Decision Day and the two later divorced.

What do YOU think about Ari Lennox and Keith Manley II calling it quits?