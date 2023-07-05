Bossip Video

Happy birthday Missy!

A timeeee was had at Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott‘s star-studded birthday bash that brought out Jill Scott, Jermaine Dupri, Ari Lennox, LeToya Luckett, Deon Cole, P-Valley stars Tyler Lepley, Brandee Evans, and Nicco Annan, her longtime friend/business manager Mona Scott-Young, and more during Essence Fest in New Orleans.

Source: Kaitlyn Morris

Other notable attendees included The Color Purple star Danielle Brooks, RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey, Love & Hip-Hop star Yandy Smith, and super producer Bryan-Michael Cox.

Presented by Essence Fest, Coke-Zero, and Amazon Music, the Supa Dupa sneaker soirée took over the Four Seasons New Orleans just hours after the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 52, shut down the main festival stage.

Guests were immersed in a futuristic wonderland with a dazzling LED-powered tunnel playing the Grammy-winner’s iconic music videos over the span of her storied career.

The carefully curated ambiance reflected the Hip-Hop legend’s unique style, favorite color (purple), and larger-than life-size images from her recent Essence Magazine Cover shoot.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed tasty hors d’oeuvres paired with Missy-inspired signature cocktails by Crown Royal’s newly launched limited-edition Golden Apple Aged 23 Years.

Premium cocktails featuring D’ussé Cognac flowed the entire night as guests grooved on an intergalactic dance floor into the wee hours of the morning.

A celebration of Missy’s unparalleled influence, the buzzy event concluded with a toast of Champagne Armand de Brignac’s famed Ace of Spades accompanied by an extravagant 3-tiered birthday cake topped by a bedazzled Jordan 1 decoration.

Surrounded by loved ones and friends, Missy thanked everyone for their continued support before giving Bryan-Michael Cox his flowers and showing love to Ari Lennox in feel-good moments that elevated the exclusive event.