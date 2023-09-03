Bossip Video

Pippen shoots…and scores some petty payback on Michael Jordan now that they might become in-laws thanks to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Well, Larsa Pippen shot her shot with Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Now they have “engagement” plans in the works as Scottie enjoys generational get-back against his former teammate and notorious arch nemesis, Radar reports.

Scottie Pippen’s 57-year-old lungs are reportedly filled with laughter as he watches MJ reel over Marcus’ relationship with his ex-wife, Larsa.

According to Radar Online, an insider revealed Scottie and “Larsa are still friendly, and Scottie figures anything that gets under Michael’s skin is a victory for him.” Another insider denies this claim.

25 years after the dynamic duo dominated the game of basketball, winning six NBA championships from 1991-1998 before their relationship turned sour. “There is still no love lost between them,” Radar’s sources say.

The reality star and entrepreneur went public with their relationship near the top of the year. Then, they launched their Separation Anxiety podcast with iHeartRadio in June.

Another loose-lipped spy told the outlet, “Michael’s worst nightmare is Marcus will end up marrying Larsa — and his son will be stepdad to his enemy Scottie’s kids.”

Michael Jordan Says He Doesn’t Approve Of Marcus And Larsa Pippen, But His Son Doesn’t Care

According to TMZ, as Michael exited a restaurant, a photographer asked him about his son’s budding relationship. The NBA All-Star usually ignores the papps, but this time, he paused before giving a simple “No”.

The Real Housewives of Miami star said she felt “traumatized” and “embarrassed” after seeing the clip of her man’s father denouncing their relationship. However, Marcus found it comical.

“You thought it was funny. “I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it.… I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed.”

As previously reported, Marcus revealed his father’ comments followed several glasses of Cincoro tequila. Furthermore, he said that MJ texted him immediately after his one-word response to the photogs and urged him not to take it seriously.

“He accused his son of dating Larsa just to stir the pot and that he should drop her, but Marcus says he is a grown man who makes his own decisions,” an additional insider added. “I can make my own decisions, he doesn’t need to approve who I date or my personal relationships,” Marcus asserted.

Another source claims the idea of his son sleeping with his enemy’s ex-wife makes the 60-year-old’s skin crawl.

What is the truth? Please set her free.

Although Marcus partially lived in the shadow of a giant, he holds no qualms about it. In a May 2020 interview with TMZ, Marcus talked about the benefits of being raised by his baller father.

“The best thing, honestly, there’s just a lot of perks,” Marcus expressed. “We were raised relatively normal. I say ‘relative’ because I didn’t take my first commercial flight until I was a junior in high school. I grew up playing Playstation on a private jet.”

During an interview, The Real Housewives star told Tamron Hall she has been spending time with Marcus’ family, including his famous father.

“I’ve recently been hanging out with them… I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine.”

Larsa becoming chummy with MJ may actually get under Scottie’s skin more than her new cougary relationship.

It’s a smart practice to keep your family out of your romantic relationships. Regardless of Larsa and Marcus’ union, it seems like the Scottie and MJ beef is giving Cardi, and it will “last forever.”