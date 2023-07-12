Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen is apparently “traumatized” after Michael Jordan admitted that he doesn’t approve of her dating his son.

Recently Michael Jordan revealed that he doesn’t approve of his son Marcus,32, dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa, 49. This revelation was a stark contrast to Larsa’s claims that Marcus’ parents were fine with the relationship and she even “hung out with them”around the holidays.





The differing narratives made the upcoming episode of Marcus and Larsa’s Separation Anxiety podcast a must-listen for many. In the latest episode released this week and appropriately titled “Father Knows Best?!?!??!” the two discussed the viral clip.

“You thought it was funny,” Larsa said to Marcus before adding, “I didn’t think it was funny. There is nothing funny about it.… I kinda felt like it went everywhere and I was kind of embarrassed.”

She went on to explain how she thought she was made out to look like a liar.

“It literally went everywhere,” she stated. “I think people started to think that online they were saying that I was lying — that I lied and said that our parents are fine because I was doing interviews and saying both of our families are fine.” “When I would say that, I felt like I didn’t embellish that… and I would say both of our parents want us to be happy… I do understand that it’s not awkward for us to be together because it’s us.” “But it probably is awkward for my ex [Scottie Pippen] and your dad because they have their own relationship or whatever it was. I wasn’t a part of that, you weren’t a part of that. So I feel like for them it probably is weird, it probably is weird for your dad. I can’t be mad. I understand… Oh my god, I was traumatized. I was like what are we going to do, people think I lied.”

Maybe there was a miscommunication between the difference in approving the relationship and simply being “fine” with it.

Marcus revealed his father’s comments to the paparazzi were simply a joke after too much Cincoro tequila. Furthermore, he said that MJ texted him right after it happened and urged him not to take it the wrong way.

“I can make my own decisions, he doesn’t need to approve who I date or my personal relationships,” explained Marcus. “He’s gonna love me no matter what. I think that’s what the takeaway was from the conversation, but of course no one sees that, they just see the headlines.”

In the end, people will think what they want regardless of how much they try to clear the air.