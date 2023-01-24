Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan.

Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa were later seen getting cozy during Rolling Loud but Larsa claimed that they were just friends.

Larsa Pippen Becomes Instagram Official With “Friend” Marcus Jordan

Despite Larsa’s “just friends” claim, a recent social media post has all but confirmed their relationship.

On Monday, Larsa posted a picture inside the framed sneaker spot Trophy Room alongside Marcus who owns the store. The picture seems to be a troll of sorts with Larsa holding hands with Marcus in front of a Michael Jordan flower jersey.

If you know anything about Scottie Pippen, he hasn’t been too kind in recent years when discussing his old teammate. In his book “Unguarded” he was very vocal about the emotions stirred up while working on Michael’s ESPN documentary The Last Dance.

“Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win,” the 57-year-old small forward wrote in his 2021 memoir. I was nothing more than a prop. His “best teammate of all time,” he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried. To make things worse, Michael received $10M for his role in the doc while my teammates and I didn’t earn a dime, another reminder of the pecking order from the old days. “

With those bottled-up feelings, it’s only a matter of time before we hear Scottie’s opinion on Larsa’s “friendship” with Marcus. Is it a troll, an Instagram official post, or just a shoutout to Marcus Jordan’s store?

You be the judge.