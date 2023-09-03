Bossip Video

“Umbrella” singer Rihanna is experiencing a downpour of grief for her cousin just weeks after welcoming another bundle of sunshine with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to Loop Barbados News, her cousin, Tanella Alleyne, passed away in Barbados after her doctor discovered a significant “black mass.”

The 35-year-old’s relative’s death comes a mere six years after Tanella’s brother, Tavon, was shot dead. Her transition celebration was held on Monday in Barbados’ St. George Parish Church, the same sanctuary as Tavon’s.

Rihanna’s dynamic song, “Lift Me Up,” played as funeral-goers gathered to celebrate Alleyne’s life. However, it is unclear if the new mom of two attended.

Alleyne’s adoptive mother, Julie-Ann Bryan, spoke during the eulogy — describing her as someone who “lived a life of gratitude with an outrageous amount of attitude, sprinkled heavily with confidence.”

“There was something special about Nella,” the Loop reports. “She was bold and courageous. Our love for each other was lit.” “Tanella lived,” Julie-Ann shared adding, “Tanella camped in St Vincent, vacationed in Trinidad, travelled to South Africa, loved London, visited France, debuted in a music video in Canada, shopped, shopped, shopped in the USA.”

The family has not yet revealed the cause of death. However, Julie-Ann did share that the doctors found the black mass after a CT scan performed before her death.

Tanella described it as “a big black 4×4.”

Tanella’s Brother Tavon Died The Day After Rihanna Spent Christmas With Them

In addition to losing her brother, Tanella tragically lost her twin sister at the age of 14. Julie-Ann expressed gratitude for the time she was able to share with the two before their passings. She was able to love “Taneisha for 14 years and Tanella for 28 years, till He called them home.”

Rihanna attended Tavon’s funeral in 2017. He died just hours after spending Christmas day with his superstar cousin.

A gunman shot him several times on Boxing Day as he walked through the Eden Lodge area of St Michael’s, Barbados. Rih’s cousin was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities never caught or identified Tavon’s killer.

The “Diamonds” singer honored her cousin in a social media post as she advocated for the end of gun violence.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! “Love you always man! #endgunviolence.”

Tanella said her brother “didn’t deserve to die.” The pain of his passing was particularly difficult, considering they shared their first Christmas together the day prior.

“My brother wasn’t a saint, but that doesn’t mean he deserved to be murdered,” Tanella said.

Tanella said that she’d just seen him five hours earlier when they were celebrating their first Christmas as a family together.

She shared, “We lost our mother at seven, and our dad was never playing his part. Then everyone separated, we never lived together until recently. This was our first Christmas together, the first time we’ve ever lived together.”

Reportedly, Tanella was relaxing with her boyfriend when she heard the gunshots that ended her brother’s life.

Tanella paid tribute on social media, posting, “I love you, Tavon I would have gone to the end of the earth for you, I was always there regardless to our disagreements. “I feel comfort knowing that you would be with mum and Taneisha.”

And now, baby girl will reunite with them as well.

Sending love and light to the Bryan and Fenty family.