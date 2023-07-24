Bossip Video
A$AP Rocky let the chopper sing at Rolling Loud Miami, seemingly dissing Travis Scott on a new song and calling A$AP Bari a “b*tch.” Many thought Rocky also called out Ian Connor, but he reportedly claimed Ian caught the stray by accident.

A$AP Rocky Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Performance

Source: Henry Hwu / Courtesy of Rolling Loud Media

Tell us how you really feel, Rocky! The famous family man clearly had a lot to get off his chest at the festival. In addition to previewing unreleased songs from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, he seemed to have a message for his fellow headliner. Uproxx reports Rocky debuted a new song many believe is a Travis Scott diss.

“First you stole my flow / So I stole your b*tch / Then you stole my style / I need at least 10 percent / All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” Rocky rapped on Sunday.

2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

The “Fashion Killa” rapper didn’t include a name in the lyrics, but it didn’t take long for social media users to fill in the blanks. Fans quickly clocked the lyrics as a reference to Travis, who headlined on Saturday.

Rihanna and Travis were romantically linked in 2015, but she didn’t publicly claim him. She reportedly never wanted to either, so Rocky’s line probably cut deep.

Rihanna hosts NYFW party, Spring Summer 2016, New York Fashion Week, America - 10 Sep 2015

Source: WWD / Getty

It was “obviously embarrassing as f*ck” for Rih to date him, according to Lawrence Schlossman, who exposed the alleged situationship in a Complex interview. Meanwhile, Rihanna and Rocky’s Fenty family is flourishing with baby RZA and another baby on the way.

In 2020, Rocky downplayed the claims that Travis stole his flow as “flattery” in a Drink Champs interview. “You can’t feed into petty sh*t like that,” he said. However, the rapper agreed he “saw similarities, for sure. I saw that he was inspired and sh*t like that, but that’s what we in it for.”

Travis wasn’t the only one Rocky aimed at with his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

Check out Rocky calling out A$AP Bari and allegedly backtracking the Ian Connor diss after the flip!

A$AP Rocky Updates “Telephone Calls” Lyrics To Call A$AP Bari “B*tches,” Allegedly Denies Ian Connor Diss At Rolling Loud Miami

A$AP Rocky Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Performance

Source: Henry Hwu / Courtesy of Rolling Loud Media

A$AP Rocky had more smoke besides the unnamed rapper believed to be Travis Scott. During his performance of “Telephone Calls,” he also took a shot at A$AP Bari. Complex reports Rocky switched up the lyrics from A$AP Mob’s 2016 version to call out his former collaborator.

Off-White show, Autumn Winter 2017, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 19 Jan 2017

Source: WWD / Getty

The original lyrics were “Call the young Lord, A$AP Bari, he legit/ Money clean, young boy, Ian Connor off the sh*t.”

On Sunday, Rocky flipped the line to “Call up young lord A$AP Bari, he a b*tch.”

Many believed Rocky said the same thing about Ian Conner, but the designer posted receipts claiming that wasn’t the case. Ian took to Instagram Stories with alleged screenshots of DMs from Rocky denying the insult.

 

“F*ck this about?” Connor asked about a post from the Rolling Loud performance.

“Bout nuttin, u prolly wont believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t,” the reply said.

“I like to hear unbelievable sh*t, cus wasgoin, when we set this tone?” Ian asked, doubling down. “Clear it up Flako I’m looking Brazy out here.”

Rocky allegedly denied insulting him, blaming it on a misunderstanding and forgotten lyrics.

“They runnin wit dat, I jabbed @ bruh and 4got the lyrics mid sentence, listen closely, ‘he da sh*t.’ Don’t feed into that yung, no plea coppin but u know u good in my book we ain’t on dat type of time,” he said.

Slim Jxmmi "Great Gatsby" Birthday Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ian pressed him about setting the record straight about the insult, “even if it’s mistaken.”

“I been out here doin good staying sucka free to minimal bullsh*t and now I’m all over the place for you taking shots at Bari. Instant Karma maybe but I can’t digg that,” Ian continued.

In a follow-up post, Ian shared another warning about anyone making him look “Brazy.”

“Don’t put my name in no songs from this point forward, y’all n*ggas is not Lil Durk and I’m not India,” he added.

Do you think the Ian Connor line was really a misheard or was A$AP Rocky just hiding his hands after throwing rocks?

