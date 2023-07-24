A$AP Rocky let the chopper sing at Rolling Loud Miami, seemingly dissing Travis Scott on a new song and calling A$AP Bari a “b*tch.” Many thought Rocky also called out Ian Connor, but he reportedly claimed Ian caught the stray by accident.
Tell us how you really feel, Rocky! The famous family man clearly had a lot to get off his chest at the festival. In addition to previewing unreleased songs from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, he seemed to have a message for his fellow headliner. Uproxx reports Rocky debuted a new song many believe is a Travis Scott diss.
🎥 ☕️ | A$AP Rocky with some interesting lyrics during Rolling Loud that many seem to think were directed to Travis Scott.
“First you stole my flow so I stole your b*tch.. then you stole my style, I need my 10%” 👀 pic.twitter.com/5hIrJhAgTc
— KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 24, 2023
“First you stole my flow / So I stole your b*tch / Then you stole my style / I need at least 10 percent / All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” Rocky rapped on Sunday.
The “Fashion Killa” rapper didn’t include a name in the lyrics, but it didn’t take long for social media users to fill in the blanks. Fans quickly clocked the lyrics as a reference to Travis, who headlined on Saturday.
Rihanna and Travis were romantically linked in 2015, but she didn’t publicly claim him. She reportedly never wanted to either, so Rocky’s line probably cut deep.
It was “obviously embarrassing as f*ck” for Rih to date him, according to Lawrence Schlossman, who exposed the alleged situationship in a Complex interview. Meanwhile, Rihanna and Rocky’s Fenty family is flourishing with baby RZA and another baby on the way.
#AsapRocky’s thoughts on people saying #TravisScott stole his style
Tap into an all-new #DrinkChamps with the legendary @asvpxrocky ‼️ Tune in tonight at 10PM ET only on REVOLT 📺 @drinkchamps @noreaga @djEFN pic.twitter.com/zfVdlZrhMd
— REVOLT (@revolttv) May 12, 2022
In 2020, Rocky downplayed the claims that Travis stole his flow as “flattery” in a Drink Champs interview. “You can’t feed into petty sh*t like that,” he said. However, the rapper agreed he “saw similarities, for sure. I saw that he was inspired and sh*t like that, but that’s what we in it for.”
Rocky, who's from New York,saying Travis, who's from Houston, stole his style even though Rocky style is jacked from Houston. pic.twitter.com/iFNcWUNgwq
— Spiffey (@SpinGriffey) July 24, 2023
Travis wasn’t the only one Rocky aimed at with his Rolling Loud Miami performance.
Check out Rocky calling out A$AP Bari and allegedly backtracking the Ian Connor diss after the flip!
A$AP Rocky Updates “Telephone Calls” Lyrics To Call A$AP Bari “B*tches,” Allegedly Denies Ian Connor Diss At Rolling Loud Miami
A$AP Rocky had more smoke besides the unnamed rapper believed to be Travis Scott. During his performance of “Telephone Calls,” he also took a shot at A$AP Bari. Complex reports Rocky switched up the lyrics from A$AP Mob’s 2016 version to call out his former collaborator.
The original lyrics were “Call the young Lord, A$AP Bari, he legit/ Money clean, young boy, Ian Connor off the sh*t.”
On Sunday, Rocky flipped the line to “Call up young lord A$AP Bari, he a b*tch.”
Many believed Rocky said the same thing about Ian Conner, but the designer posted receipts claiming that wasn’t the case. Ian took to Instagram Stories with alleged screenshots of DMs from Rocky denying the insult.
A$AP Rocky clarifies he did not diss Ian Connor last night during his Rolling Loud Miami set pic.twitter.com/umjvBGpfKd
— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) July 24, 2023
“F*ck this about?” Connor asked about a post from the Rolling Loud performance.
“Bout nuttin, u prolly wont believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t,” the reply said.
“I like to hear unbelievable sh*t, cus wasgoin, when we set this tone?” Ian asked, doubling down. “Clear it up Flako I’m looking Brazy out here.”
Nah Rocky a coward for this. If you can say it on the big stage then why are you backtracking in the DMs lol https://t.co/eY5k4xsvZl
— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) July 24, 2023
Rocky allegedly denied insulting him, blaming it on a misunderstanding and forgotten lyrics.
“They runnin wit dat, I jabbed @ bruh and 4got the lyrics mid sentence, listen closely, ‘he da sh*t.’ Don’t feed into that yung, no plea coppin but u know u good in my book we ain’t on dat type of time,” he said.
Ian pressed him about setting the record straight about the insult, “even if it’s mistaken.”
“I been out here doin good staying sucka free to minimal bullsh*t and now I’m all over the place for you taking shots at Bari. Instant Karma maybe but I can’t digg that,” Ian continued.
Rocky has 33 reasons to diss Ian Connor and he backtracking https://t.co/1J8zeQoACV
— samurai⚔️ (@samuraijaxon) July 24, 2023
Drake getting ready to Press Asap Rocky and steal Rihanna after watching him fold against ian connor pic.twitter.com/3jd6Awvmgo
— W𖤐NTED (@wantedbythehoes) July 24, 2023
In a follow-up post, Ian shared another warning about anyone making him look “Brazy.”
“Don’t put my name in no songs from this point forward, y’all n*ggas is not Lil Durk and I’m not India,” he added.
was hoping this was about Ian Connor being a serial rapist but he just forgot the original words apparently https://t.co/33GvMyzvAA
— BABYVAE (@vaehmonae) July 24, 2023
Do you think the Ian Connor line was really a misheard or was A$AP Rocky just hiding his hands after throwing rocks?
