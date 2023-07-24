A$AP Rocky let the chopper sing at Rolling Loud Miami, seemingly dissing Travis Scott on a new song and calling A$AP Bari a “b*tch.” Many thought Rocky also called out Ian Connor, but he reportedly claimed Ian caught the stray by accident.

Tell us how you really feel, Rocky! The famous family man clearly had a lot to get off his chest at the festival. In addition to previewing unreleased songs from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, he seemed to have a message for his fellow headliner. Uproxx reports Rocky debuted a new song many believe is a Travis Scott diss.

🎥 ☕️ | A$AP Rocky with some interesting lyrics during Rolling Loud that many seem to think were directed to Travis Scott. “First you stole my flow so I stole your b*tch.. then you stole my style, I need my 10%” 👀 pic.twitter.com/5hIrJhAgTc — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 24, 2023

“First you stole my flow / So I stole your b*tch / Then you stole my style / I need at least 10 percent / All due disrespect, I hope you take offense,” Rocky rapped on Sunday.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper didn’t include a name in the lyrics, but it didn’t take long for social media users to fill in the blanks. Fans quickly clocked the lyrics as a reference to Travis, who headlined on Saturday.

Rihanna and Travis were romantically linked in 2015, but she didn’t publicly claim him. She reportedly never wanted to either, so Rocky’s line probably cut deep.

It was “obviously embarrassing as f*ck” for Rih to date him, according to Lawrence Schlossman, who exposed the alleged situationship in a Complex interview. Meanwhile, Rihanna and Rocky’s Fenty family is flourishing with baby RZA and another baby on the way.

In 2020, Rocky downplayed the claims that Travis stole his flow as “flattery” in a Drink Champs interview. “You can’t feed into petty sh*t like that,” he said. However, the rapper agreed he “saw similarities, for sure. I saw that he was inspired and sh*t like that, but that’s what we in it for.”

Rocky, who's from New York,saying Travis, who's from Houston, stole his style even though Rocky style is jacked from Houston. pic.twitter.com/iFNcWUNgwq — Spiffey (@SpinGriffey) July 24, 2023

Travis wasn’t the only one Rocky aimed at with his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

Check out Rocky calling out A$AP Bari and allegedly backtracking the Ian Connor diss after the flip!