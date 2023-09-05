Bossip Video

Thomar Latrell Simmons is speaking out for the first time following his ex-girlfriend Carlee Russell’s kidnapping hoax.

Simmons addressed Russell’s kidnapping hoax in a tell-all YouTube video on September 1. This comes almost two months after Carlee disappeared for more than two days before later admitting she faked her own abduction.

According to Thomar, he has had no contact with the his ex-girlfriend since the hoax, saying the entire situation has left him traumatized.

“I’m still healing, still coping,” he said in the video. “It really traumatized me.”

Simmons walked through the complete disbelief he felt when he received a call from Russell’s family on July 13, telling him that Carlee had gone missing after she stopped on the side of a highway and called police to report seeing a child on the side of the road.

Thomar remembers responding, “What? Stop playing,” and was told, “No, I’m serious. No, we can’t find her.”