Alexa, play Drake “Doing It Wrong”

Carlee Russell‘s ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons went from being at the forefront of the now-infamous hoax, pleading for public support over the 48 hours that his partner was “missing,” to appearing at a “Search And Rescue”-themed party to “find love” a few weeks later.

The now-infamous appearance went down at Atlanta club Revel despite social media backlash over the questionable idea.

Atlanta is really an unserious place. Why is Carlee Russell’s ex boyfriend gonna be at the club I work out of this Thursday 💀 I just texted the owner and asked if this was a real post. It’s real 🫠 pic.twitter.com/wAtKrE9s87 — Chef Jaaion (@ChefJaaion) July 31, 2023

This came after the University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate allegedly canceled the club appearance after consulting with his attorney.

“…I said I would think about it — but I’m not doing the hosting at all,” he claimed in an exclusive interview with The Shade Room. “My attorney asked if all the flyers could be removed. I’m not doing any hosting,” he added. “I said I would think about it, but my attorney says I can’t do any hosting due to the situation and it still being an open case.”

We’re unsure what prompted the change of heart but the club’s promoters shared an animated flyer featuring Simmons with a search and rescue helicopter flying in the background while Drake’s “Search & Rescue” plays. No, seriously.

“#ATL Lets Help @tee_sims28 Find Love ❤️ He Is Done With #CarleeRussell So Meet Him At #Revel This Thursday #1 RnB Party”

In photos from the club appearance, Simmons (who amassed over 70,000 followers after the scandal) can be seen in a section with a small group of unidentified women (fans? His cousins? Paid actresses?) during a seemingly uneventful night at the Atlanta hot spot.

(If you look closely, one of the women is wearing sweater leg warmers with sandals. Just an observation.)

Based on the club appearance recap posted by Simmons, there was no love found in the club.

Whether this is the beginning of a national club tour or the final seconds of his 15 minutes of fame, we’re not quite sure, but the reactions to his club appearance were exactly what you’d expect.

the fact that Carlee’s bf trying to capitalize off this whole thing is the most loser-est sh#t ever. Cheesy/lame/loser ass. I wish ppl stop posting him. — ꆰ꓄. (@___qnasty95) August 4, 2023

How do you feel about Carlee’s ex-boyfriend making appearances at clubs? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.