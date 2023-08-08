Alexa, play Drake “Doing It Wrong”
Carlee Russell‘s ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons went from being at the forefront of the now-infamous hoax, pleading for public support over the 48 hours that his partner was “missing,” to appearing at a “Search And Rescue”-themed party to “find love” a few weeks later.
The now-infamous appearance went down at Atlanta club Revel despite social media backlash over the questionable idea.
Atlanta is really an unserious place. Why is Carlee Russell’s ex boyfriend gonna be at the club I work out of this Thursday 💀
I just texted the owner and asked if this was a real post. It’s real 🫠 pic.twitter.com/wAtKrE9s87
— Chef Jaaion (@ChefJaaion) July 31, 2023
This came after the University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate allegedly canceled the club appearance after consulting with his attorney.
“…I said I would think about it — but I’m not doing the hosting at all,” he claimed in an exclusive interview with The Shade Room.
“My attorney asked if all the flyers could be removed. I’m not doing any hosting,” he added. “I said I would think about it, but my attorney says I can’t do any hosting due to the situation and it still being an open case.”
We’re unsure what prompted the change of heart but the club’s promoters shared an animated flyer featuring Simmons with a search and rescue helicopter flying in the background while Drake’s “Search & Rescue” plays. No, seriously.
“#ATL Lets Help @tee_sims28 Find Love ❤️ He Is Done With #CarleeRussell So Meet Him At #Revel This Thursday #1 RnB Party”
In photos from the club appearance, Simmons (who amassed over 70,000 followers after the scandal) can be seen in a section with a small group of unidentified women (fans? His cousins? Paid actresses?) during a seemingly uneventful night at the Atlanta hot spot.
(If you look closely, one of the women is wearing sweater leg warmers with sandals. Just an observation.)
Based on the club appearance recap posted by Simmons, there was no love found in the club.
Whether this is the beginning of a national club tour or the final seconds of his 15 minutes of fame, we’re not quite sure, but the reactions to his club appearance were exactly what you’d expect.
the fact that Carlee’s bf trying to capitalize off this whole thing is the most loser-est sh#t ever. Cheesy/lame/loser ass. I wish ppl stop posting him.
— ꆰ꓄. (@___qnasty95) August 4, 2023
How do you feel about Carlee’s ex-boyfriend making appearances at clubs? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.
the fact that Carlee’s bf trying to capitalize off this whole thing is the most loser-est sh#t ever. Cheesy/lame/loser ass. I wish ppl stop posting him.
— ꆰ꓄. (@___qnasty95) August 4, 2023
That girl next to him wearing leg warmers and sandals??? https://t.co/GbKWQAKx9g
— bria (@briathephoenix) August 7, 2023
carlee & her ex bf both lame weirdos… they need to get back together 🫠
— G Baby😵💫 (@GeeAmari) August 3, 2023
Carlee ex was in that club looking basic as hell. I hate he got hyped.
— BlogChell (@b0mbchell_) August 7, 2023
Carlee Russell’s ex bf is being treated like a celebrity lmfaooooo he ain’t even do nothing
— NOT BREE (@Breequila) August 7, 2023
Carlee’s Ex Bf being that lame doesn’t surprise me one bit. I can look at a man and just tell, and I knew.
— Bon C (@BonitaReneaC) July 31, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Carlee Russell’s ex got 70k followers and a verified check behind her antics. Now they’re hosting parties for him to find a new girlfriend and Carlee is going to jail…. pic.twitter.com/mp1kcWQyLe
— Old Miami (@flyChy) July 31, 2023
Carlee Russell ex is milking this harder than Courtney from hooters on peach tree
— Niggacore (@OlaDaGreat) July 31, 2023
Watch Carlee Russell ex bf be on Zeus network next
— 💎Goddess Hiromi💎•7/29🥳BDAY (@blaaksuedepumps) July 31, 2023
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Super Freaky Grandpa??? Richard Lawson Trends Over Alleged Twitter Likes Amid Tina Knowles-Lawson Divorce, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Rip Them Out The Plastic! A Candy-Coated Collection Of ‘Barbie’ Baddies Who Painted The Town Pink During Premiere Weekend
-
#RiverfrontRumble: Black Twitter Explodes Over Soul-Stirring Saltine Smackdown In Montgomery, Drags Anglo-Aggressors Into Alabaster Abyss
-
Caught In 4K: Funniest Reactions To Lil Meech Claiming He Was Helping His Big Booty 'Cousin' With Groceries Amid Summer Walker Cheating Rumors
-
Slept At Second Base: Jose Ramirez Chin Checks Side Chick-Charmer Tim Anderson In Infield Fisticuffs, Twitter Calls Knockout 'Karma'
-
SZA Thee Stallion BBLows Up The Gram With Back-To-Back Thirst Trap Dumps, Unloads Caked Up Candids, Screen-Lickable Selfies & More
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.